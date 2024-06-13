New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: TE Tyree Jackson
If you’re unfamiliar with New York Giants Tyree Jackson’s college career, bear with me for a second while I fill you in.
Jackson was once the starting quarterback for the University of Buffalo and was included in the first round of mock drafts by NFL.com. His story also included that he taught himself how to play quarterback by watching YouTube videos on the position.
As a 6-7 quarterback with a cannon for an arm that was an absolute mess mechanically, there was the belief that an NFL team would draft Jackson in hopes of fixing his mechanics and solving any issues he had as a passer.
Jackson was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, his mechanics were entrusted to be fixed by one Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator at the time. It didn’t work out and Jackson was cut and ultimately drafted into the XFL.
When COVID hit and ended the XFL season, Jackson remained a free agent until early 2021, when the Philadelphia Eagles signed him as a tight end.
The quarterback-to-tight-end transition has been made before, Logan Thomas being the most notable to date, so this isn’t an entirely new move. But it is a difficult one.
Jackson’s got the size at 6-7” and 249 pounds, 96th percentile height, and 34th percentile weight for a tight end. Now entering his fourth year at the position, it’s time for their to be expectations for Jackson and to no longer be a pure project player.
TYREE JACKSON, TE
Height: 6-7
Weight: 249
EXP: 3 Years
School: Buffalo
How Acquired: FA-23
2023 in Review
Jackson's 2023 season was uneventful. The Eagles cut him during final roster cutdowns in late August, and the Giants almost immediately picked him up and placed him on the practice squad.
Jackson would make appearances for the Giants in Weeks 10 and 11 against the Cowboys and Commanders, but would register no stats.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
In 2024, Jackson is the only tight end on the Giants roster who has no guaranteed money and can be cut with no dead cap penalty. He’s set to make $1,055,000 this year, giving him the lowest-cap hit for Giants tight ends, too.
2024 Preview
Even before Darren Waller decided to retire, Jackson was a long shot to make this roster. HE suffered an arm injury during the team’s third OTA, and thus missed a big chunk of the spring, not a good thing to happen when you’re trying to make a position change.
The Giants tight end group currently looks like it will be a three-man operation consisting of Daniel Bellinger, rookie Theo Johnson, and Lawerence CAger, who is a converted wide receiver.
We’re curious to see if Chris Manhertz, who is a blocking specialist, makes the roster, as the Giants tight end blocking last year left much to be desired.
Getting back to Jackson, assuming he was ready for training camp, at his size, he would likely be more of a flex or move tight end as opposed to the in-line role but that could be exactly what the Giants are looking for.
The biggest questions regarding Jackson would be whether or not he’s developed as a route-runner enough to create separation and if he can be trusted to contribute, even in a small fashion, as a blocker in space.
In the red zone, Jackson’s height can be a mismatch nightmare in jump-ball situations if he’s willing as a “go up and get it” type of player - physicality has never been an issue for him before.
But again, we’ll see if he makes it to camp given that injury he suffered last month.