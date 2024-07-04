New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Allen Robinson
The New York Giants acquisition of free agent receiver Allen Robinson II could be one of the most underrated moves made by general manager Joe Schoen this past off-season.
Robinson, a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2014 out of Penn State, is a big-bodied slot receiver who contributes several important elements to a team’s passing game.
The first is experience. Entering his 11th season, he now becomes the longest-tenured receiver on the Giants, who otherwise have a lot of young bucks in their locker room whom they’re hoping will develop into one of the core groups on this team.
There is also the yards-after-catch ability. Nearly 25 percent of Robinson’s career yards have come after the catch. This is a trait that head coach Brian Daboll seems to want for the receivers in this Giants offense.
And there is Robinson’s contested catch ability, which stands at 50.3 percent in his career. Even as he enters his second decade of NFL play, Robinson is still a physical player. He is not afraid to work in the middle of the field, and while his days as a No. 1 receiver have long ended, he has gotten a decent number of pass targets (at least 49) over the last three seasons.
ALLEN ROBINSON, WR
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220 lbs.
Exp.: 10 Years
School: Penn State
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Robinson joined the Steelers last season after one year with the Rams and, before that, four years with the Bears, with whom he signed as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Jaguars.
Robinson appeared in all 17 games with 17 starts for the Steelers. He caught 34 of 49 pass targets for 280 yards (8.2 avg.) but didn’t have any touchdowns.
A year after posting a career-best 53.8 percent season success rate (40 percent of the yards on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third and fourth downs), that rate slipped to 44.9 percent. However, he still has a 51.1 percent career success rate which isn’t bad considering he’s been racking up the mileage on his legs.
Robinson was once a No. 1 receiver earlier in his career, but he’s gravitated toward being more of a supporting cast member. Unlike the receiver, who occasionally gets the ball, Robinson has still shown himself capable of contributing to an offense.
Contract/Cap Info
Robinson signed a one-year veteran salary benefit contract worth $1.3 million, which is only $1.085 million against the cap. His deal includes a $25,000 signing bonus and a $75,000 roster bonus.
2024 Preview
Unlike Parris Campbell, who was signed as insurance last year to be the slot receiver in the event Wan’Dale Robinson wasn’t ready, Robinson isn’t being brought on board to be insurance. Rather, the Giants are looking to gain as many matchup advantages as they possibly can. In Robinson, they have themselves a jumbo-sized slot receiver who gives them another option in terms of gaining the competitive edge.
Robinson is at his best on the short (0-9 yards) and intermediate (10-19 yards) routes, where he can use his speed to pick up yards after the catch. Last season, he caught 7 of 12 passes in the 10 to 19-yard range and 25 of 31 in the zero-to-nine-yard range.
Another appeal to Robinson’s game is his ability to win contested catches. Last season, he posted a career-best 57.1 percent in coming up with contested balls, well over his career 50.1 rate. The Giants haven’t had much luck with that among their receivers, and if Robinson hasn’t lost his touch there, it’s hard not to imagine that part of his game being a coveted asset by this coaching staff.
Another part of his game that undoubtedly drew the Giants’ interest is his run blocking. Robinson is unafraid to get physical down the field and has an average 62.05 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
And then, of course, there is the mentor factor. The Giants' most “senior” receivers outside of Robinson are Isaiah McKenzie (8 years), who is likely to be more of a special teams participant than a contributor on offense, and Darius Slayton and Miles Botyki, both of whom have six seasons of experience.
Robinson’s experience should help those guys as well as youngsters Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Malik Nabers, all of whom have three years of experience or less.