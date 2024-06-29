New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR/PR Gunner Olszewski
If there is one thing the New York Giants have lacked for multiple seasons (besides a consistent offensive line), it’s been a solid punt returner.
That continued last season when general manager Joe Schoen admitted that he thought it was a good idea for the coaching staff to plug rookie Eric Gray as the team’s punt returner despite his very limited college experience in the role.
Despite giving it his best effort, Gray was a complete disaster in the role, lacking the acceleration, vision and quicks to be productive. In seven punt returns, he averaged four yards. And in fur kickoff returns, he managed only 14.5 yards.
Thankfully, Shoen realized his error in judgment and brought in Gunner Olszewski, who not only had more experience as a return specialist but was also pretty good at it. In 10 games for the Giants, Olszewski recorded 173 yards on 23 punt returns and one touchdown, an average of 11.8 yards per return.
Olszewski didn’t return kickoffs for the Giants–to be fair, the Giants only had 13 kickoff returns all season long as the majority of kickoffs against them went for touchbacks–but he has experience there. Over his career, Olszewski has returned 41 kickoffs for 904 yards, a 22.0 yards per return average.
His ten-game tryout with the Giants was good enough for them to sign him back on another one-year deal, but he’ll have competition in the form of one-time Bills return specialist (and fellow wide receiver) Isaiah McKenzie. Can Olszewski, who, despite injuring his ankle in the mandatory minicamp, be ready for training camp to defend his roster spot and his job?
GUNNER OLSZEWSKI, WR/PR/KOR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: Bemidji State
How Acquired: FA-23
2023 in Review
Olszewski’s arrival in Week 8 instantly calmed down the Giants punt return game. In the first game against the Jets, in difficult conditions, Olszewski kept his team in that game, recording 56 return yards on six punts–all without a whisper of an incident. Once he secured the ball, he made the correct decisions, resulting in his squeezing out every possible yard on every return.
He capped his first stint with the Giants with a huge 94-yard return for a touchdown to keep his team in the Rams game. Although he started working with the kickoff return team, he didn’t have any returns, though while back there, he was smart and dependable with every decision.
Olszewski, who also got some punt gunner snaps late in the year when Nick McCloud was needed full-time at cornerback, became a core special teamer for the Giant. His ball security issues, which were a problem for him in his first seasons in the NFL, were kept under control.
As a receiver, he got ten snaps, nine on passing plays. He was targeted once but did not have a reception. For his career, Olszewski has caught 15 of 19 passes (78.9 percent) for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Contract/Cap Info
Olszewski signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that will count for just $1.152 million against the team’s cap if he makes the roster. Olszewski received a $167,000 bonus and has $300,000 of his total contract guaranteed.
If he doesn’t make the roster, the team will have $685,000 and be hit with $467,500 in dead money which hits this year’s cap.
2024 Preview
For as good as Olszewski was last year on special teams, his 2024 roster spot is far from being a sure thing, thanks to the arrival of Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie has been a very productive return specialist in his eight-year career, recording 722 yards in 81 punt returns, one touchdown, and 1,264 yards in 56 kickoff returns.
Where McKenzie likely has the competitive edge over Olszewski is on offense. McKenzie has caught 152 of 221 pass targets for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It is expected that the fourth, fifth, and sixth (if carried) receivers will be ready to contribute to special teams, but if they can also contribute to the offense in select spot duty, that is a plus. That McKenzie is not only more sure-handed but can also give quality snaps in the passing game would appear to jeopardize Olszewski’s roster spot.