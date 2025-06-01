New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: WR Beaux Collins
The New York Giants signed receiver Beaux Collins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
As a former five-star transfer, Collins began his collegiate career at Clemson University. He became a key component in the Tigers' offense in his freshman season, recording 31 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman season.
Collins became one of seven Clemson freshmen in the Dabo Swinney era to post at least 30 receptions and at least 400 receiving yards in their debut season, joining DeAndre Hopkins (2010), Sammy Watkins (2011), Hunter Renfrow (2015), and Justyn Ross (2018).
He also became the first true freshman in program history to record the first 100-yard receiving game after posting a then-career-high six receptions for 104 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown catch against Louisville.
Collins would spend three seasons in South Carolina, recording 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns in 32 games (27 starts). He would transfer to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.
Beaux Collins, WR
Height: 6-3
Weight: 202 lbs.
Exp.: Rookie
School: Notre Dame
How Acquired: UDFA-25
2024 in Review
Collins joined the Irish as a graduate transfer for his final college season. Last season, he started all 16 games, including four postseason games, as Notre Dame reached the College Football Championship.
Collins finished second on the team in receiving with 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown against Georgia in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.
While he endured a solid campaign in terms of production, he struggled throughout the season. Collins often disappeared in a run-heavy offense and posted eight games with fewer than two catches, including two games late in the season where he failed to haul in a catch.
Drops also haunted Collins. He posted a career-high seven drops and had a 14.6% drop rate, which placed him in the ninth percentile amongst college receivers with 50+ targets, per PFF.
He also failed to create separation against man coverage, recording a 55.8 PFF grade against such coverages. He finished in the 18th percentile in that category.
At 6-foot-3, 201-pound, Collins was able to utilize his size to record three touchdowns and a superb 60% contested catch rate. His size makes him an intriguing project moving forward.
Contract/Cap Info
As an undrafted free agent, Collins signed a three-year, $3.001 million contract with the New York Giants. The deal included a $36,000 signing bonus, and $234,000 of his base salary is guaranteed in the first year.
Collins carries a $852,000 cap hit this season. If he doesn’t make the roster, the Giants will save $606,000 this year but will have a $246,000 dead-money hit this year and then a $24,000 dead-money hit next year.
2025 Preview
Collins has a long way to go before breaking into the receiver rotation. The Giants return their core of Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, who was re-signed this offseason, and Jalin Hyatt.
They also signed veterans Zach Pascal and Lil'Jordan Humphrey in free agency, along with a handful of undrafted free agents (UDFAs), including Da'Quan Felton and Jaxson Dart's college teammate, Antwane Wells Jr. Collins will have to compete with everyone for playing time.
Collins’s best chance is a spot on the practice squad is expected to be on the practice squad to start the season. However, in the right situation, he could develop into a red zone target in the future, given his size and ability to win contested catches.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.