New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: CB Art Green
The New York Giants promoted Art Green to the active roster just after the halfway point last year, and he quickly became a core special teamer for the duration of the season.
The past two offseasons have seen the Giants put an added emphasis on depth pieces that can contribute in multiple phases of special teams, and that might be Green’s wheelhouse on this roster.
Art Green, CB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
EXP: 2 Years
How Acquired: FA-’24
2024 in Review
Green spent the first half of the 2024 season on the Giants practice squad before signing to the active roster in week 10, where he would spend the remainder of the season.
Over those final eight games, Green would register six total tackles, playing almost exclusively as an outside corner.
Green played significant special teams snaps in that time as well as a contributor in all phases of the unit.
Contract/Cap Info
Green signed with the Giants last year after being released by the Denver Broncos at the end of the preseason.
Green has just one year remaining on his contract with the Broncos, which will pay him $960,000 with no guaranteed money.
2025 Preview
The Giants spent resources this offseason trying to improve their cornerback situation by signing Paulson Adebo as a more prominent free agent, with Nic Jones as a lesser-known option.
In the NFL Draft, the Giants selected Korie Black in the seventh round, as well as signing TJ Moore and O’Donnell Fortune as undrafted free agents.
Green’s familiarity with the defensive system could give him a leg up over the other bottom-of-the-roster corners, but reliability and special teams ability will likely determine who makes the roster.
