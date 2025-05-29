New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: CB Korie Black
Despite having added Paulson Adebo to the cornerback room, the position group is still a little on the thin side.
Cor’Dale Flott, who tried to pin down the starting job that is now going to Adebo, is in the final year of his deal. Tre Hawkins III has two more years remaining and has been slow to develop, partly due to injury and partly due to needing to catch up to the NFL.
To boost the depth, the Giants are taking a flier on Korie Black, one of their two seventh-round draft picks this year. And there's enough to like about Black, a three-year starter at Oklahoma State thanks to his ability to play well in both zone and man coverage.
KORIE BLACK, CB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 192 lbs.
Exp.: R
School: Oklahoma State
How Acquired: D7-25
2024 in Review
Black played for five years and was a three-year starter for the Cowboys. He appeared in 62 games and started 38 games over his final three seasons.
He was named a team captain in his final season, which earned him an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection. His three interceptions led the team and ranked eighth in the conference.
Black played in the pass-happy Big 12, which has produced several quality NFL receivers, so the experience is there. The Giants just need to work with him in refining some of the rough spots of his game.
Contract/Cap Info
Black signed a four-year, $4.304 million contract that included a $104,440 signing bonus. He’ll count for just $761,670 against this year’s cap if he makes the initial 53-man roster. Should he be cut and land on the practice squad (or with another team), the transaction would be treated like a post-June 1 transaction, meaning the Giants would eat $26,110 in dead money this season and $78,330 in dead money next year.
2025 Preview
Black fits the prototype that the Giants have opted for at the position: good length and athleticism. With the Giants routinely facing skyscraper receivers every season, they have emphasized long and athletic defensive backs capable of sticking to receivers like glue.
That said, there is one potential problem with Black’s game: physicality. Strange as it sounds, Black, during his college days, lacked a plan when tackling–he would just throw himself into the fray and hope for the best. Quite often, he ended up on the losing end in that what should have been a short-yardage or zero-yardage gain turned into a big gain for the opposition.
The other thing for Black to smooth out — and this is common with most rookie cornerbacks —is his hand usage. On tape, Black has shown himself to be “grabby” when a receiver makes his break.
Black’s place on the roster will come down to how quickly he develops, and there is certainly enough to like in his game. He’ll likely have to make his mark on special teams as he works his way into the mix, but there should be enough there to work with.
