New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: WR Jordan Bly
If the New York Giants weren’t blessed enough to have the presence and incredible talents of Malik Nabers in their offensive huddle, there was a solid chance that their wide receiver position group could have been the worst in the entire NFL last season.
Short of their stellar rookie pass catcher and his 1,000+ yard campaign, the Giants struggled to find consistent receiving production from the rest of their guys. Only one player in Wan’Dale Robinson came close to sniffing the 700-yard receiving mark, and only two players finished with at least two touchdowns as the Giants ranked in the bottom four in several notable aerial metrics.
While the team didn’t address the position through the draft, general manager Joe Schoen did tab a couple of names on the open market before also signing a slew of undrafted free-agent receivers, one of them being Jordan Bly, who will look to compete and find himself some sort of role that convinces New York to make him a part of the final 53-man roster come September.
Bly likely has an uphill battle to achieve that goal, given his background and resume that doesn’t entirely jump off the page in one area of the field. The Giants are no strangers to making amazing things happen with undrafted players, though, and some of their most recent success has come in this very same position group.
Jordan Bly, Wide Receiver
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 166 lbs
- Exp.: Rookie
- School: Gardner-Webb
- How Acquired: UDFA-25
2024 in Review
Bly transferred from Old Dominion to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs before his senior season, but he was hardly the most active receiver for either of his schools. He never eclipsed 350 yards receiving in a single season and consistently posted lackluster completion rates.
As it stands with the 2024 season, Bly had 33 catches on 42 targets for 333 yards, three touchdowns, and an average of 10.4 yards per catch, the second-highest of his collegiate career.
He was also deployed in a couple of rushing plays for the Bulldogs and tallied three attempts for 18 and a long rush of 11 yards that was also a career-high feat.
If there was one thing that Bly managed to do well, it was gaining yards after catch (YAC) and extending plays. A large chunk of his total yardage—205, to be exact—was yards after the catch, with an average of 7.3 yards per attempt, meaning he was more impactful after the ball was placed in his hands.
On the other hand, Bly had some troubles with tipped passes of his fingertips that led to turnovers. In his four years of FBS ball, Bly was the target of eight interceptions, and four of them came during the 2024 season.
Bly played most of his offensive snaps from the slot (561) and a sprinkle out wide (115). He saw some extra reps on Gardner-Webb’s special teams units, particularly on kickoff and punt returns, the latter seeing him finish with a 73.0 grade.
The undrafted free agent is going to have to clean things up and find a niche for himself if he wants to find a spot on the practice squad.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants signed Bly to one of the more lucrative UDFA deals of their offseason: a three-year deal worth up to $2.97 million with an $841,666 cap hit for 2025.
Bly’s contract includes $5,000 in guaranteed money (his signing bonus), which prorates to $1,666 per year. If he does not make the 53-man roster, the Giants will incur $1,666 in dead money this year and $3,332 next year, as the transaction would be considered a post-June 1 move.
That dead money would still hit the cap even if Bly were to sign with the practice squad.
2025 Preview
The Giants’ wide receiving corps might be loaded with candidates ahead of the 2025 season, but there is still a search being had for players who could become quality depth pieces. Jalin Hyatt’s future with the team is far from certain, and Robinson is entering his contract year.
There could be good competition in camp for one perimeter role or even a slot depth spot where Bly best resides on the gridiron.
That said, it almost feels like too much of an uphill battle for Bly to overcome to make the roster. He doesn’t have extremely good experience as a pass catcher who can be productive and has some ball protection issues that need to be resolved before he can be trusted in an NFL offense.
Perhaps the Giants can give Bly a flier in the special teams realm as a return man, given his shiftiness and ability to make defenders miss in space. Even then, the headliner for the upcoming year seems to be Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who helped revive what has been a very poor unit for the franchise in recent seasons.
Bly’s best final fate for the upcoming season could be a reserve player on special teams or as a practice squad addition, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he has to find a new home in a different city after Giants camp concludes.
