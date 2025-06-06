New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: TE Thomas Fidone II
The New York Giants drafted Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II with the 221st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Fidone came out of Nebraska with minimal production due to missing two seasons with injury and playing in an offense that doesn’t prioritize passing to the tight end.
The injuries aren’t too much of a concern because he’s been healthy for the past two seasons. If there were issues, he would likely have gone undrafted.
Fidone is a good but not great athlete who knows how to hold his own as a blocker and will need some time to get more NFL-ready.
Thomas Fidone II, TE
Height: 6-6
Weight: 255
EXP: Rookie
School: Nebraska
How Acquired: D7-’25
2024 in Review
Fidone finished the 2024 season with 36 catches for 373 yards and no touchdowns for Nebraska, ranking fourth on the team in both catches and yards.
As a blocker, Fidone shows the hand technique to make an impact, but adding some weight should help him become more viable as a key blocker in the run game.
Pass protection isn’t something that he was asked to do often, but he was reliable when taking on lighter edge rushers or when working for a double team.
Contract/Cap Info
Fidone signed a standard four-year contract worth $4,349,516, which includes $149,516 guaranteed (his signing bonus. The guaranteed money/signing bonus prorates to $37,379 per year over the life of the contract.
With Fidone entering the first year of that contract, he should be safe, but then again, there isn’t much of a dead cap penalty if the Giants were to cut him to move him to the practice squad.
2025 Preview
The Giants tight end room for 2025 has two players that should make the roster: Daniel Bellinger, entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Theo Johnson, entering his second year in the NFL.
Between Fidone, fellow rookie Jermaine Terry II, and veterans Chris Manhertz and Greg Dulcich, the Giants will likely keep two other tight ends at the most.
With the scarcity of roster spots available for the room, Fidone will likely be kept as a bottom-of-the-roster option or could be a practice squad candidate.
The ability to contribute to special teams will likely play a factor in determining his future.
