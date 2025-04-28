New York Giants Draft Profile: TE Thomas Fidone II
Thomas Fidone II is a solid enough blocking tight end with some limited athleticism, but that shouldn't stop him from developing into a good option for the Giants offense in the not-too-distant future.
Thomas Fidone II, TE
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 243 lbs
- Hands: 10 ⅝”
- Arm length: 34”
- Wingspan: 82 ⅝”
- Class: Senior
- School: Nebraska
- 40-yard dash: 4.70s
- 10-yard split: 1.57s
- Vertical jump: 35 ½”
- Broad jump: 10’6”
- 3-cone drill: 7.01s
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.29s
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he attended Lewis Central High School, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the number one tight end in his 2021 recruiting class – the same class as current Las Vegas Raider, Brock Bowers. Fidone II was a wide receiver through his sophomore season of high school.
Fidone II led Nebraska in touchdown receptions in 2023 with four – which were all of his touchdown receptions in college Fidone averaged 10.4-yards per reception.
The most yards he had in a single game was against Indiana (2024) where he caught six passes for 91 yards; six passes was a career high as well. He mostly aligned in-line. Fidone spent 2021 and 2022 injured with a torn left ACL.
Fidone was Academic All-Big Ten for three straight seasons. He accepted his invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and attended the event.
Strengths
- A good overall athlete
- Good overall linear speed with long strides
- Good lower-body explosion to elevate and pluck balls out of the air
- Excellent catch radius with elite hand size
- Good hands and ability to extend away from his body
- Effective receiving skills at all three levels
- Tracks the football well with very good concentration
- Very good route nuance – high football IQ
- Understands how to attack defensive leverage at the LOS and in space
- Rounded breaks with adequate explosiveness out of them
- Tough player of the middle of the field – not afraid to take a shot
- Excellent length to dictate as a blocker
- Sufficient blocking technique with active feet and excellent effort
- Can “lose slow enough” as a blocker
- High effort player overall
- Was healthy the last two seasons in college
Weaknesses
- High hipped, lean, with skinny lower body
- Stiff in space – not a very elusive player
- High into contact as a blocker
- Not a difference-making blocker vs. EDGEs on the LOS
- Anchor as a blocker can improve – could be stronger on the LOS
- Tore his left ACL twice (April 2021; March 2022) and missed two seasons
- Only caught 61 passes through his college career.
Summary
Thomas Fidone II was robbed of two critical developmental years after showing massive promise out of high school. He’s a high-potential pick with exceptional measurables in height, arm length, and hand size, but he’s lean and lacks the girth or power to be a difference-making blocker in line.
Still, he dictates with his length and is a nuisance as a blocker; he does well to stay in the defender’s way while “losing slow enough” to be sufficient.
Fidone II’s receiver background is evident on his tape. He understands how to release off the line of scrimmage and attack leverage, while maximizing his separation at the top of breaks with subtle push-offs and techniques. He has linear speed and good lower-body explosiveness to leap, but lacks fluidity in space.
Fidone II does track the football well and extends away from his frame effortlessly to make catches. Overall, Thomas Fidone II is a bet on traits pick with receiving upside and the competitive toughness, will, and technique/positioning to be annoying enough as a blocker. He can stand to get stronger, but he was a good value with upside for the Giants in the seventh round.
Grade: 6.0D