New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: WR Da'Quan Felton
Throughout his college career, Da’Quan Felton totaled 2,087 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns on 136 catches at both Norfolk and Virginia Tech.
Felton’s film isn’t exactly impressive, which shouldn’t be surprising considering he went undrafted this offseason, but that’s not to say he can’t improve.
Felton is an average to above-average athlete with elite size, measuring in at the NFL Combine at just ¼” shy of 6-foot-5 without cleats.
On film, Felton has shown the ability to stack and separate vertically against cornerbacks on the outside, but Virginia Tech didn’t ask him to do that very often.
Da’Quan Felton, WR
Height: 6-5
Weight: 216
EXP: Rookie
School: Virginia Tech
How Acquired: UDFA-’25
2024 in Review
Felton was still with the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2024 season, registering 360 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches while also rushing one time for ten yards.
This was a down year for Felton, who had a strong first year with the Hokies in 2023, but wildly mediocre quarterback play hampered the entire offense, the passing offense ranked 107th out of 134 FBS teams in 2024.
Contract/Cap Info
Like all undrafted free agents, Felton signed a standard three-year contract worth $2.995 million.
Where Felton’s contract isn’t standard is in his guarantees. He has $264K in fully guaranteed money, with $234K of that as part of his 2025 salary. The other $30K for Felton’s guarantees comes from a $10K prorated signing to be paid in each year of the contract.
2025 Preview
Felton can earn a roster spot this preseason, but the more realistic expectation is for him to be a practice squad candidate. Some of that is out of Felton’s hands, regardless of his performance over the next few months.
The Giants will likely bring all of Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt into the season as their main receiving corps while also keeping one or two of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Zach Pascal, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
That just doesn’t leave much room for an undrafted rookie free agent to make the roster.
