New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: WR Dalen Cambre
Dalen Cambre is one of six undrafted free-agent wide receivers that the New York Giants signed to fill out its 90-man roster. While it’s likely that none will factor into New York’s projected receiver rotation, an individual like Cambre could make the roster as a special team asset
Cambre appeared in 63 games across five seasons as an FBS collegiate player. The Group of Five product recorded more career tackles (17) than receptions (10) and never saw the end zone on offense during his entire collegiate tenure.
From an athletic profile perspective, the 24-year-old Cambre presents intriguing tools as an NFL athlete. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, Cambre finished with high marks in the 40-yard dash (4.43), 20-yard split (2.52), and 10-yard split (1.53).
All these tools highlight an area of quality, speed, and agility that will serve the rookie well in his pursuit of a spot on a special team’s roster. Cambre primarily served as the ace of a special team in college, with responsibilities as an extra point and field goal holder, gunner, and returner of punts and kickoffs.
In his Redshirt Sophomore year, Cambre returned a fumbled punt 26 yards for a score in his team’s 42-14 victory over the Liberty Flames. This moment helped him earn Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of The Week.
The following season, as a redshirt junior, Cambre blocked a late-game punt to continue a strong second-half rally that propelled the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to a 34-30 road victory over the Texas State Bobcats. It was the receiver’s second consecutive blocked special teams kick against Texas State.
The Lafayette, Louisiana, native has strong special teams ties, having held on to place-kicks for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He has more than adequate speed in getting downfield and enough agility to make tackles despite a lack of imposing size.
Dalen Cambre, WR
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 188 pounds
- Experience: R
- College: Louisiana
- How Acquired: UDFA-’25
2024 Year in Review
Cambre had a career-high in catches a season ago for UL, reeling in five receptions for 46 yards through 14 total games. Three of those catches went for 24 yards and came during the team’s 34-3 blowout loss to TCU in the New Mexico Bowl.
Cambre’s true value, though, seemed to be on special teams, where he collected a season-high nine tackles, including three multi-tackle outings versus Tulane, Southern Miss, and Texas State. He also recorded one of his three career blocks on special teams and scored a touchdown on a fumble return, which occurred in 2021.
His final collegiate season encapsulates his college career in a nutshell. He toiled behind the scenes as a hometown kid and embraced his support role as a special teams baller.
In an era where kids often run to the transfer portal once an avenue towards playing time becomes unlikely, Cambre proved to be an exception, embracing his reserve role and becoming a constant fixture within the UL locker room.
Contract/Cap Info
Cambre signed a three-year contract worth $2.965 million. The deal is straightforward, meaning it only includes his base salary and no signing bonuses or incentives.
Should he make the 53-man roster, he’ll carry an $840,000 cap hit. If he does not, the team will retain the full amount and avoid incurring any dead money on the transaction.
2025 Preview
Teams across the NFL have an All-Pro talent who made their niche on special teams. From guys like Matthew Slater to J.T. Gray, there's a way to make a long-lasting career in the NFL as a special teams ace.
Cambre has the resume of an experienced and impactful player of a special team's caliber. Someone of his skill could be an asset for the Giants as they look to win the field position game for its offense.
