New York Giants 53-man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games
There’s one more preseason game to go before the New York Giants have to set their initial 53-man roster. While not all that much has changed with the roster taking shape, a few new faces and transactions will likely impact how the roster takes shape.
Here then, is my latest projection following the Giants’ Week 2 preseason loss to the Houston Texans. For reference purposes, you can see my previous projection here.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Starter: Daniel Jones
- Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
- Out: N/A
No change here. I’ve said from the start they will go with three quarterbacks, and I have no reason to think otherwise.
Running Backs (3)
- Starter: Devin Singletary
- Backups: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray
- Out: Dante Miller, Lorenzo Lingard, Joshua Kelley
In my last projection, I had the Giants keeping four running backs. I’m dropping that to three because I have a gut feeling that the Giants want to slip Dante Miller (who I had making the roster in my last projection) onto the practice squad to where I don’t expect we’ll see as much of him against the Jets.
I also think, as noted in the next section, the Giants might look to keep Jakob Johnson, a fullback/tight end, on the roster, so I reduced the number of running backs and upped the number of tight ends projected to stick.
Tight Ends (4)
- Starter: Daniel Bellinger
- Backups: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Jakob Johnson
- Out: Jack Stoll, Lawrence Cager
I have been leaning toward three tight ends since the spring because I believe the receivers are where the Giants will stock up on talent. But since the addition of Jakb Johnson, I believe you can count his versatility as both a tight end and running back, which is why I increased the number of tight ends kept and decreased the number of running backs this team will keep.
I suspect Lawrence Cager, who is nursing an injury, will land on IR and eventually get an injury settlement.
Wide Receivers (7)
- Starters: Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson
- Backups: Darius Slayton, Isaiah McKenzie, Allen Robinson, Miles Boykin
- Out: Ayir Asante, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Isaiah Hodgins, Dennis Houston, John Jiles, Gunner Olszewski
No change here from my last projection. I think Gunner Olszewski, who has a groin issue, gets an injury settlement. And I still believe that if the Giants are going to look to trade a receiver, Isaiah Hodgins, their best blocking receiver is the guy to watch.
Offensive Line (9)
- Starters: Andrew Thomas (LT), Jon Runyan Jr. (LG), John Michael Schmitz (C), Greg Van Roten (RG), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT)
- Backups: G Aaron Stinnie, C/G Austin Schlottman, G/T Josh Ezeudu, OT Evan Neal
- Out: G/T Marcus McKethan, OT Yodny Cajuste, OT Matt Nelson, C/G Jimmy Morrissey, Jalen Mayfield, Joshua Miles, OT Marcellus Johnson, G/C Jake Kubas
In my last projection before the Lions preseason game, Evan Neal was still on PUP. Now that he’s off PUP, I think he will become the primary swing tackle for this team while Josh Ezeudu, who had been training at tackle in addition to guard, continues his development.
In making the change of adding Neal to the 53, I’ve bumped Jake Kubas from the roster, though I think he will have a place on the practice squad.
Defensive Linemen (5)
- Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson
- Backups: Jordon Riley, Elijah Chatman
- Out: Timmy Horne, Casey Rogers, D.J. Davidson
My last iteration had Jordan Phillips squeezing out Elijah Chatman for a roster spot. Since then, Phillips was traded to Dallas, and Chatman has made a full believer out of me with his play that he will be on this 53-man roster. The practice squad likely beckons for D.J. Davidson, who in two preseason games, still looks like he’s trying to catch up from his rookie season lost to injury. The only question mark I have here is how serious Ryder Anderson’s hamstring issue is. If it’s bad enough to keep him off the initial 53, I could see Davidson getting that spot.
Inside Linebackers (5)
- Starters: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden
- Backups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams, Darius Muasau
- Out: Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin, Dyontae Johnson, KJ Cloyd
I decided to get cute with my last round of predictions by having Dyontae Johnson actually listed as a starter alongside Bobby Okereke because I thought Johnson was better in coverage than Micah McFadden. But Johnson has an ankle issue, which is making him week to week, and I have to wonder if he will get stashed on IR for the coming year.
Meanwhile, it’s high time I give sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau a little more love. I didn’t think there would be space for him on the roster due to numbers, but he’s played well enough to earn a spot.
Outside Linebackers (4)
- Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
- Backups: Boogie Basham, Azeez Ojulari
- Out: Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Ovie Oghoufo
No change from the last forecast, but I have to give props to Benton Whitley, who has played well–maybe even a bit better than Azeez Ojulari, who gets washed out against the run. I think the only way Whitley makes this roster is if Ojulari is traded.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Starters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips (SCB)
- Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Darnay Holmes
- Out: Tre Herndon, David Long Jr., Breon Borders, Kaleb Hayes, Christian Holmes, Mario Goodrich, Alex Johnson
No changes here from last time, but I do remain curious to see if the Giants look to add to this group. A potential opening to add a veteran could be for the team to put Cor’Dale Flott, who is nursing a quad injury, on IR with a designation to return after a minimum of four weeks.
Safeties (4)
- Starters: Jason Pinnock, Tyler Nubin
- Backups: Gervarrius Owens, Dane Belton
- Out: Jonathan Sunderland, Raheem Layne
The only change I have here is that I think Nubin passes Belton for the starting job, if just by a hair. I
Special Teams (3)
- PK: Graham Gano
- P: Jamie Gillan
- LS: Casey Kreiter
- Out: PK Jude McAtamney
No changes from last time.