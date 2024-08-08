Updated New York Giants 53-man Roster Projection
As the New York Giants prepare for the first of three preseason games this week, it’s time to update my initial 53-man roster projection, which I wrote after the team concluded its spring practices.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Starter: Daniel Jones
- Backups: Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito
- Out: N/A
I still think the Giants will keep three quarterbacks on the roster and not risk exposing Tommy DeVito to waivers. Giants head coach Brian Daboll likes having quarterbacks who know the system, and if they truly want to protect themselves just in case something happens again to Daniel Jones, DeVito needs to be on the roster.
Running Backs (4)
- Starter: Devin Singletary
- Backups: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray, Dante Miller
- Out: Jacob Saylors
Four running backs might seem excessive, but I think the Giants go with four thanks to rookie Dante Miller making a strong case with his speed and promise on special teams as a potential kickoff. I can also see Tyrone Tracy Jr passing Eric Gray as RB2, as he’s looked pretty good in camp.
Tight Ends (3)
- Starter: Daniel Bellinger
- Backups: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz
- Out: Tyree Jackson, Jack Stoll, Lawrence Cager
Initially, I had Cager making the 53-man roster after his strong showing in the spring, but the recent hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice the last several days has me wondering if he’ll be ready.
Besides that, given the questions surrounding the offensive line, the Giants might lean more toward a blocking tight end, which is what Chris Manhertz brings to the table.
I don’t think the Giants will carry four tight ends on the roster–I think one might go to the practice squad–because, given the receiver group being the strength of the offensive skill position groups, I think they’re the ones who are going to get a lot more pass targets.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if Theo Johnson emerges as the starter at some point in the season, as Daniel Bellinger has rarely been on the receiving end of passes with the first-team offense so far this summer.
Wide Receivers (7)
- Starters: Malik Nabers, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson
- Backups: Darius Slayton, Isaiah McKenzie, Allen Robinson, Miles Boykin
- Out: Ayir Asante, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Isaiah Hodgins, Dennis Houston, John Jiles, Gunner Olszewski
In my initial projection, I had the Giants keeping six receivers. I’m upping that to seven because this is one of the team's strengths, and I see this group getting a lot of work this season, both on offense and on special teams.
The change I made from my last projection was replacing Gunner Olszewski with Isaiah McKenzie. Both bring something to the return game, but McKenzie brings a little more to the offense.
In my initial projection, I also had Isaiah Hodgins not making the cut. Nothing I have seen in camp has changed my mind about that. I also added Miles Boykin as my seventh receiver for his special teams skills, ahead of Bryce Ford-Wheaton. I think Boykin has better hands than Ford-Wheaton and could end up edging him out of that final roster spot.
I think John Jiles could land on the practice squad if he has a strong showing in the games.
Offensive Line (9)
- Starters: Andrew Thomas (LT), Jon Runyan Jr. (LG), John Michael Schmitz (C), Greg Van Roten (RG), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT)
- Backups: G Aaron Stinnie, C/GAustin Schlottman, G/T Josh Ezeudu, G/C Jake Kubas
- Out: G/T Marcus McKethan, OT Yodny Cajuste, OT Matt Nelson, C/G Jimmy Morrissey, Jalen Mayfield, Joshua Miles, OT Marcellus Johnson, OT Evan Neal
The starting offensive line I have listed is what I believe the coaching staff would like to have on the field for Week 1. However, I’ve got concerns about that happening thanks to the lingering shoulder issue that’s kept John Michael Schmitz sidelined for amost two weeks.
If Schmitz makes it back next week, then all wll be well again. If he doesn’t, then that’s not good as for the second year in a row, the same shoulder that last year cost Schmitz three games, has acted up yet again.
I have Evan Neal starting the season on the PUP list. Quite honestly, I wouldn’t be stunned if Neal spends the entire season on PUP. Regardless, he hasn’t played football since November and would appear to have a long way to go with adjusting his technique to how new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo wants it.
That said, so long as Jermaine Eluemunor is healthy, Neal isn’t getting his starting job back unless there is an injury–and even then it’s not a sure thing if he should return.
As for the rest of the offensive line, the Giants have had Greg Van Roten taking first-team snaps at center in place of Schmitz, but I think starting with the game against the Lions, they need to find out if Austin Schlottmann, whom they signed to a two-year deal, can be an option instead.
They also need to confirm if Joshua Ezeudu can be the “David Diehl” of the offensive line, a guy capable of playing all over the offensive line except for center.
I think undrafted rookie Jake Kubas slips onto the roster as the ninth man, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Marcus McKethan and perhaps Jimmy Morrissey land on the practice squad.
Defensive Linemen (5)
- Starters: Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson
- Backups: Jordon Riley, Jordan Phillips
- Out: Timmy Horne, Casey Rogers, D.J. Davidson, Elijah Chatman
As promising as Elijah Chatman has looked, I think he's more likely to land on the practice squad, where, who knows? Maybe he will get some game-day snaps at fullback, a role he can also play. I also think Casey Rogers could have a spot on the practice squad, as he’s looked lively in camp.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who didn’t give the Giants much last year, has been having a nice camp to where I think he could edge out Jordan Phillips for a starting role. The same could be said of Ryder Anderson, who has not embarrassed himself out there.
I don't see D.J. Davidson making the final cut, but I could see him landing on the practice squad with a solid preseason showing.
Inside Linebackers (5)
- Starters: Bobby Okereke, Dyontae Johnson
- Backups: Isaiah Simmons, Matthew Adams, Micah McFadden
- Out: Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin, Darius Muasau
Dyonte Johnson has been getting some first-team reps while last year’s incumbent (and team leader in missed tackles) Micah McFadden, has been working his way back from an injury. Johnson is a good fit for this defense, and it wouldn’t be a major surprise if he overtook McFadden for a starting role.
I wanted to find a spot for Muasau, this year’s sixth-round draft pick, on the 53, but the numbers just didn’t work out.
While I do think he’s 53-man roster worthy, I think if the numbers don’t work out–and for this, I would probably point to my decision to keep three quarterbacks as a reason why I have to steal a roster spot from another group–Mausau will be among the first I look to add to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Cutting Carter Coughlin and Darrian Beavers were both tough decisions, but the Giants are just so loaded at this position group that sacrifices needed to be made. I think Matthew Adams, a special teamer who can also give snaps on defense, gets the nod over Coughlin.
Outside Linebackers (4)
- Starters: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns
- Backups: Boogie Basham, Azeez Ojulari
- Out: Tomon Fox, Benton Whitley, Ovie Oghoufo
I could see Ovie Oghoufo landing on the practice squad as a potential injury replacement, but otherwise, I think the Giants roll with four at this position. Speaking of injuries, Tomon Fox has missed several practices due to an injury, which I think is hurting his chance of getting a roster spot.
Boogie Basham’s versatility in being able to work from a two- or three-point stance should give him the edge. And where I once thought maybe the Giants would look to trade Azeez Ojulari, who is in the final year of his contract, I now think so long as he’s healthy, he’ll be part of the situational pass-rushing packages.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Starters: Deonte Banks, Nick McCloud, Andru Phillips
- Backups: Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Darnay Holmes
- Out: Tre Herndon, David Long Jr., Breon Borders, Kaleb Hayes, Christian Holmes, Mario Goodrich, Alex Johnson
Cor’Dale Flott entered training camp as the CB2 on the roster, but he’s been inconsistent to where the coaches have worked in Nick McCloud at that spot (with a slight sprinkling of snaps for Tre Hawkins III).
I think it’s fair to wonder if the Giants have their CB2 on the roster, which is why these next three games will help sort things out.
Safeties (4)
- Starters: Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton
- Backups: Gervarrius Owens, Tyler Nubin
- Out: Jalen Mills, Elijah Riley
In time, Tyler Nubin, the team’s second-round draft pick, might overtake Dane Belton for the starting role, but as of last check, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said the job is Belton’s to lose.
Mills has been on the non-football injury (NFI) list since the start of camp and appears no closer to being activated. In my initial projection, I had him making it over Owens, but Owens has had a productive camp.
Special Teams (3)
- PK: Graham Gano
- P: Jamie Gillan
- LS: Casey Kreiter
- Out: PK Jude McAtamney
Given his international status, the Giants will probably keep McAtamney on the practice squad since they have an exemption for him.