New York Giants Could Deliver Big Blow to Flawed Dallas Cowboys with Week 4 Win
Dallas Cowboys On SI managing editor Josh Sanchez provides some deeper insight into the state of the New York Giants' Week 4 opponent.
What is the concern level right now, given the Cowboys’ current two-game losing streak?
On a scale of 1-10, the concern should be around a 6. It’s still early in the season, so you can’t hit the panic button yet. However, the team’s lack of willingness to make changes is alarming. Making the same mistakes over and over reflects poorly on the coaching staff and leadership of the team.
What has been at the heart of the Cowboys’ two-game losing streak?
Multiple players have also spoken out about the lack of a professional approach and poor practices in the week leading up to the Ravens debacle, so something needs to change. If players openly admit practices are going poorly, and the lack of preparation is apparent on gamedays, it all starts from the top.
Emmitt Smith recently questioned the Cowboys' talent, saying he wasn’t sure if they are a playoff team. What’s your take on that?
They aren’t playing as a team right now, but the talent is hard to deny. There are All-Pro players all over the field; they just need to find a way to come together and feed off of each other.
Do you believe the Cowboys lack of activity in the off-season is coming back to haunt them?
It absolutely is. The Cowboys' running game has been abysmal. Leading up to the season, the running back room was consistently ranked near the bottom of the league, and Jerry Jones’ big move was signing an aging Ezekiel Elliott.
To rub salt in the wound, Derrick Henry, who lives and trains in Dallas in the offseason, wanted to play for the Cowboys but never got a call. Last week, he had a field day against the Dallas defense and showed Jerry how big of a mistake he made.
The contract situations and lack of urgency also hurt the team, as you can see with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, whose timing has been off to start the regular season.
Where is the greatest sense of urgency regarding getting the Cowboys fixed, and do you believe they can do so in time for Thursday’s game?
It’s a long season, but divisional games are crucial. The most important thing for the Cowboys is to avoid another slow start and playing from behind for the entire game, because that is a no-win situation.
Finishing the first month of the regular season 2-2 would have to be considered a win with some embarrassing losses, while a 1-3 start would take concern levels to new heights entering October.