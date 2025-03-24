New York Giants DL Roy Robertson-Harris: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants were one of the worst defenses against the run in 2024. Many of the moves they made last offseason to improve the run defense did not work, and one of the major issues was among the defensive line.
Having edge rushers who are more pass-rush specialists than run-stoppers had an impact, but the various guys inside did not do the job either.
This offseason, the front office looked at free agency to improve the defensive line by adding position flexibility in the trenches who can stop the run.
That is why they added Roy Robertson-Harris in free agency. The versatile defensive lineman played for the Jaguars and Seahawks in 2024. He is versatile as a run-stop defensive lineman who could have major early-down value on the team.
Let’s explore the good, the great, and the ugly of the new Giants defensive lineman’s game.
The Good: Versatility
Robertson-Harris has legitimate versatility as an interior and exterior lineman. He has played extensive snaps on the inside as a defensive tackle.
He was primarily used on the inside with the Jaguars due to their elite-level edge rushers, and he more than held his own. He was about to operate well on the inside, taking on double teams, kick-out blocks, and wham blocks.
When he was traded to Seattle, they primarily played him on the outside because they had good interior defenders. He was able to hold the edge and improved the overall run defense.
His versatility can be utilized in New York, especially in improving the run defense.
The Great: Ability to Maintain Gap Integrity
It may seem like a small detail, but one of the biggest reasons that run defense suffers is that the front-line guys do not maintain their gaps, and the second-level guys do not make proper run fits.
Robertson-Harris is really good at maintaining his gap integrity. He is great at fighting for his position on the line of scrimmage, has good footwork, and anchors down well so that he can win the leverage battle.
He knows how to run his feet so that he does not get reached. He also knows how to anchor down against down teams. He locks his arms out well to control the blocker and even displaces the line of scrimmage to control his gap completely.
At times, his second-level defenders do not trust that he will maintain his gap. They try to adjust, and you can see them get gashed on the clips when that happens.
Trust in gap integrity is very important, and he definitely fights to give the second-level defenders the trust they need to play fast downhill. It is one of the ways he can best help improve this team’s run defense.
The Ugly: Pass-rush Ability
Robertson-Harris has many high-level skills but is not a great pass rusher. He appears to lack the explosiveness to blow past a blocker when watching him in pass-rush situations.
He cannot generate that jump off the line of scrimmage that immediately makes the blocker open their gate, allowing him to get on a shoulder.
He usually faces a blocker head-on, allowing them to use their weight and balance to limit his effectiveness.
He also lacks the moves to get by a block in 1v1 situations. He does not hand fight well, bouncing back and forth instead of stressing the blocker on one side of his body.
Although he is powerful, he is not overwhelmingly powerful. He does not immediately drive the blocker into the quarterback's lap or stress him enough that he overcompensates to anchor down and can sling him out of the way.
The video above shows a few examples of unimaginative pass-rushing and Robertson-Harris being ineffective at creating pressure.
Coach’s Corner
Robertson-Harris is an interesting signing. We know where he excels, but the question is how the team will use that ability.
He can be a factor inside and on the edges. The best thing for him and the team is to lighten the load on the pass rushers in run defense.
He and Chauncey Golston (another recent free agent signee) could serve as early down run-stopping edges, especially when facing run-heavy offenses.
That will allow them to go all out in their limited reps and relieve Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux so they can unleash their explosiveness as pass rushers.
It should be a beautiful marriage. Sometimes, having to do less can mean they can all do more.