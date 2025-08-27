New York Giants Earn Top Grade for Preseason Showing in New Analysis
Although preseason doesn’t count toward building equity toward a postseason berth, the New York Giants should feel pretty good about what they accomplished in a 3-0 summer slate, which can serve as a foundation for them to build on.
So claims CBS Sports, which, in their preseason report cards for all 32 teams, thought the Giants’ showing was a Grade A.
The highlight of the preseason came from the rookie class, headlined by outside linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Carter wasted no time proving he could be a weapon on the edge, recording five quarterback hurries and an assist in just 28 snaps.
He fits perfectly alongside Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, giving the Giants one of the more intimidating front fours in the league.
Carter may be young, but he already looks like he belongs in the rotation with his ability to shed blocks and seek out the weak spots on the opponent’s defense.
Dart, meanwhile, stole the show. Drafted 25th overall following a trade with the Texans, he arrived with questions about whether he was ready to handle the NFL stage despite his strong senior year and draft combine.
By the end of preseason, those doubts had all but faded, leaving Giants fans and analysts alike pondering if the rookie could see the field a lot sooner than first thought.
How good was Dart? He completed 68.1% of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. His composure in the pocket helped keep the offense moving downfield and made him one of the league’s breakout names of August.
He’ll begin the season behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but there’s a growing feeling that fans haven’t seen this intriguing rookie in action for the last time this year.
Depth Beyond the Rookies
While the rookies were the headline, the preseason also showed the Giants are deeper and more balanced than in years past.
Wilson proved he still has something left in the tank, completing 71.4% of his passes for 136 yards. His only blemish came on a miscommunication that led to an interception in the end zone, but overall, he looked competitive and sharp.
Winston also impressed, completing 56.7% of his attempts for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. With Dart successfully showing up, the Giants suddenly have one of the strongest quarterback depth charts in the league — something they haven’t enjoyed in a long time.
Defensively, they looked elite and healthy, ranking amongst the top in the league. The Giants earned a 74.8 PFF defensive grade, ranking fourth overall. The pass rush looked as disruptive as advertised, but the run defense remains a work in progress.
The unit surrendered just 58 rushing yards in the opener, but then gave up 141 to the Jets and 110 to the Patriots. Depth on the defensive line and improved tackling technique will be key to sustaining success against ground-heavy offenses.
The secondary, however, showed real improvement over last year. Defensive backs consistently got their hands on passes, creating turnovers and limiting completions. The Giants finished with two interceptions this summer and 18 pass breakups – 30% of what they generated all of last season.
A good start
For the Giants, their impressive preseason from CBS Sports won’t change the standings or guarantee them a postseason berth, but it does change the outlook about a team that is trying to go upwards after a franchise-worst 3-14 campaign last year.
Between Dart’s early promise, Carter’s edge pressure, a rejuvenated quarterback room, and a defense with elite potential, New York looks like it’s finally building toward something sustainable.
However, there is no question that this is a better roster than what this team has fielded recently, and it’s also a roster that is learning to work together to win games, building a foundation that’s not resting on sand, unlike previous years. It’s a sign that the team might finally be heading in the right direction.
