New York Giants Mailbag: Backup Quarterback, Salary Cap Matters, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please use this link to avoid having your question land in spam. You may also post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Never say never, but I suspect that, given how the reps were distributed in the spring and how I think they'll continue to be distributed in the summer, it would take a complete disaster of a showing by Drew Lock to cede the No. 2 quarterback spot to DeVito.
Dont get me wrong. They’ll both get to compete and I still believe that Daniel Jones will not play in the preseason games, which would mean Lock and DeVito likely get the bulk of the snaps.
What I’m curious to see is whether the Giants seek to keep three quarterbacks on the roster this year, which would be a first under Brian Daboll. If DeVito lights it up in the preseason, it would be difficult for them to slip him through the waiver wire to the practice squad.
I wonder if they will risk having DeVito put too much film out there or if the plan is to keep three quarterbacks, regardless.
Given how the roster is constructed, I would not be surprised if the offense is tilted toward the passing game. However, I went back to see how the Bills offense was run under Brian Dabll in his four seasons as offensive coordinator, and it was pretty much balanced, with an average of 127 plays in favor of the pass.
It’s also going to depend on the flow of a game. If, for example, the Giants face a team with a poor run defense, running the ball may make more sense than throwing it. And if there are multiple situations in which the Giants are behind early in a game, conventional wisdom suggests they’ll probably throw the ball more.
There’s no rush to spend it. There’s no one out there who can upgrade the roster at this point that warrants a financial splurge.
Even if the Giants tweak the bottom of the roster, which I anticipate will happen, usually the salaries of those guys don’t count against the Top 51, which remains in effect until Week 1 of the season.
Once camp cuts are made, the Giants might dip into the waiver wire, especially if they have any injury concerns. Overall, though, I think Schoen and the Giants are hoping that the $11+ million they saved will get them through most, if not all, of the upcoming season.
What they don’t spend can be carried over to the next year, when they’re likely to need to do some significant cap cleanup.
I don't think there is any reason to move Darius Slayton via trade right now. Now, if the Giants get off to a poor start and look like they might be out of it before Halloween, and they can find a contender or a team that needs wide receiver help, then maybe they look to move him.
Here's another thing to remember. If the Giants keep Slayton this year but don't re-sign him, and he signs with another team, the Giants could potentially get a decent comp pick, depending on Slayton’s new contract, play time, etc.
Slayton is a very good receiver, and I'm pretty sure some team will want him after this season if the Giants don't. So be so quick to say, "The Giants won't get anything for him." Joe Schoen has to weigh the options and see what works best for the Giants.
Great question, Dave. I'm going to go with Joshua Ezeudu. I thought it spoke volumes that they had him working with the first team in the spring. While I realize jobs aren’t won and lost in the spring, I thought that might have flown under the radar.
Ezeudu has been inconsistent and has had some injury issues in his first two seasons, but I get the sense that they still like what they have in him. If offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo can help Ezeudu with his technique, mechanics, and confidence, the Giants could potentially have a player capable of playing everywhere on that offensive line except for center.