New York Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
After a pedestrian rookie season on a winning team, New York Giants fans and media members openly questioned whether Kayvon Thibodeaux was the right selection. His four sacks were not impressive to many. However, his week 15 performance against the Commanders showed the promise of what he could be at his playmaking best. He had 12 tackles, a sack, forced fumble that he recovered for a touchdown and he was constantly in the backfield causing disruption. If he could string more of these games together in 2023 he would silence all of the doubters. 2023 came and went and although the team did not enjoy success, Thibodeaux definitely did. He almost tripled his sack total from the previous season and suddenly all of the doubters disappeared. Thibodeaux is now considered one of the building blocks for this Big Blue defense.
Despite going into his third season, Thibodeaux is only 23-years old and it would be foolish to believe he does not have room for improvement. He's not content with his performance in 2023 and neither should anyone else. He still has so much more he can improve on. Last season was highlighted by his week eight performance against the Jets. His elite traits were in full display but we were also able to identify his areas of improvement. We used this game to study the good, the great, and the ugly of the leading pass rusher on the Giants.
The Good: Run defense
Thibodeaux receives a lot of flack for some of the plays that he does not make in the run game but so many ignore all of the plays that he does make. He takes on blocks well and he pursues the football. He takes on double teams well and rarely gets reached on the outside to allow ball carriers to turn the corner. It does not always look the prettiest or the most textbook but he is usually effective. Does that mean it is without fault, no, but it means that his effort far outweighs whatever execution mistakes he makes. In this Jets game he consistently takes on pulling blockers. Normally edge guys are taught to squeeze and spill which means make the running back bounce outside. What he did on a number of plays was box it, then beat the lineman around the edge and make it to the ball carrier.
The Great: Pass Rushing
When you let Thibodeaux hunt the quarterback, he is at his best. He has the explosion to eat up the cushion of a pass blocker quickly. He uses his long arms as range finders and fakes to make blockers put their hands up. He has really quick and violent hands that he uses to knock the pass blockers’ hands down or chop through his arms. He then uses a good bend and speed to corral the quarterback. In this Jets game he recorded three sacks and he was close on a few other occasions. One of the easiest sacks for him is when the quarterback just tries to run away from him and never makes him change direction. His acceleration is excellent and if he never has to break stride, you are going to find it near impossible to escape. He feasted on the Jets like that all game.
The Ugly: Dropping into coverage
It was interesting to learn that Shane Bowen has dropped his edge rushers into coverage a significant amount over the past few seasons as defensive coordinator for the Titans. Giants fans should hope that he leaves that in Tennessee. Watching Kayvon Thibodeaux drop into coverage over the past two seasons has been frustrating. The first reason is obvious; if he’s in coverage he's not rushing. That's where his talent can most benefit the defense. When he drops into coverage it almost never looks effective. He drops to an area, settles and then looks around almost as if he’s lost. He takes some bad angles on pass drops and usually ends up covering grass. While he is playing defensive back, the quarterback is going through all of his reads because there's little to no pressure.
Coach’s Counsel
Thibodeaux seems to be motivated by greatness and leaving an undeniably mark on the game. He has allowing flirted with the idea of being different that his contemporaries but throughout his college and brief NFL tenure, he has not been different than any other pass rusher. He still has plays where it feels like he could have done more, where he seems like he is content to simply hold his position. Imagine if he became a relentless hunter of the football. It means that conditioning needs to go to another level and he has to be selfish with his pursuit of the football. There is no, “oh he'll make the tackle.” That will unlock a level we rarely see from the big time pass rushers who only focus on that part of their game.