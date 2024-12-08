New York Giants Players Step Up and Into Cleats to Support Their Causes
Many New York Giants organization members are involved with charitable and community efforts near and dear to their hearts. However, in Weeks 13 and 14, they can wear their support of those causes on their feet thanks to the NFL’s ”My Cause, My Cleats” program.
During the two-week window, players, coaches, and even front-office executives wear specially designed cleats bearing the corporate identity or branding of their chosen cause.
This year, fans can vote for their favorite player's cleat designs. The top three vote-getting organizations league-wide will receive a contribution to continue their work in the community.
At the end of the two weeks, those who participated in the program can also donate their cleats to an NFL Auction, where all proceeds from sales go to the respective causes selected by players.
“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
"We are excited to build upon last year's success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support.”
Let's learn a little about some of the Giants players' causes and why they chose them.
WR Malik Nabers: NYC Mammas Give Back
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers grew up in a single-parent household, where his mom, Tonya, did everything for them.
The Giants' first-round draft pick wanted to partner with NYC Mammas Give Back to provide awareness and resources to mothers in the New York City area experiencing homelessness and poverty.
“I want to give back to the moms doing the same thing my mom did. I want to show them that there are people who are aware of those things and want to help,” said Nabers, who bought his mother a house earlier this year.
OLB Brian Burns: Route #53 Dawg Rescue Foundation
“I’ve always had a love for dogs,” Burns said, explaining his reason for choosing the animal rescue shelter he founded during his time with the Carolina Panthers.
The linebacker says one of his favorite dogs growing up was named Bronco, whom his family adopted just before he was about to be put down. Since then, Burns has always had a special place in his heart for dogs and aspires to do even more work with the shelter, which rescues neglected dogs and pairs them with loving homes.
Burns, who already has two dogs, added that he is considering adding a third dog to his family.
QB Drew Lock: My Sister’s Place
Drew Lock, the Giants' current starting quarterback, and his wife welcomed their first child earlier this year. Lock said that experience has made him notice how hard it is for his wife to manage everything alone.
So when it came time to choose an organization to support this year, Lock chose . This organization supports single mothers and works to end domestic violence and human trafficking.
“It’s one of the cooler weeks in the NFL to be able to do something like this,” Lock says.
OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux: JREAM Foundation
Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is showing his support for the "Journey to Readiness and Education through Academic Mentorship," or "JREAM" for short, which he founded to provide mentorship and structured activities aimed at helping youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds find success in their lives journeys.
“I try to live by some of the things that helped me get to where I am today, so being able to be there for the kids is amazing,” Thibodeaux said.
WR Darius Slayton: Vietnam Veterans of America
Veteran receiver Darius Slayton fittingly chose to partner with the Vietnam Veterans of America, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources to those who served in Vietnam.
“I have a lot of family members who served in Vietnam, so when I was thinking about something to do, I wanted to do something that supported them," Slayton said.
Slayton says he still has family members who still serve in our nation's military, so he appreciates the opportunity to represent them.
CB Dru Phillips: American Cancer Society
Rookie cornerback Dru Phillips chose to partner with the American Cancer Society as a way to show his support for his grandfather, who was diagnosed with lymph node cancer earlier this year.
“I know what he went through, especially at his age. It was hard,” Phillips recalled. “Any type of research that can help it is great.”
The ACS’s mission is not only to improve the lives of those with cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support but also to assist in the detection and prevention of cancer.
WR Jalin Hyatt: Boys & Girls Club
Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is again teaming up to represent the Boys & Girls Club. Last year, he worked with them for an event in July where he assembled meals at Smashburger.
The organization has nationwide clubs that provide safe environments where children can grow and learn from others.
“For us to be able to support them, especially since some of them want to be athletes, it’s definitely inspirational,” Hyatt said.
OL Joshua Ezeudu: American Institute for Stuttering
Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu has chosen to show his support for the American Institute for Stuttering.
“I partnered with the American Institute for Stuttering to show all these young kids that even if you have a stutter, you can still do anything you want,” said Ezeudu, who serves as a role model for those with a stuttering issue.
The AIS offers community support and resources like classes and speech therapy for people of all ages who stutter.
Ezeudu, honored at the AIS annual gala earlier this year, says that growing up, he would have liked to have had someone he looked up to who had a stutter, as it would have changed his outlook on how he perceived his impediment.
DB Dane Belton: Kids with Food Allergies
Safety Dane Belton has chosen to partner with Kids with Food Allergies, a division of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The organization provides information and resources to families with children who suffer from allergies.
Belton revealed that he has suffered from food and environmental allergies since he was just a year old. When Belton was growing up, his mom often used the group to find recipes.
“It’s kind of like a full circle moment,” Belton said of his partnership with the organization.
For more information on the other Giants participating in the "My Cause, My Cleats" program, visit Giants.com.