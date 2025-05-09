New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart Has a “Shiny” Debut
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had a relatively solid first day of rookie minicamp, finishing 8 of 10 in two sets of 7-on-7 drills, the two incompletions being dropped passes.
And not that a particular item had anything to do with his strong start in his first-ever Giants practice, but Dart admitted to being a bit superstitious about a specific piece of jewelry he’s been wearing lately.
That item is a necklace featuring a long row of small silver hearts, each encrusted with what might be a crystal or a cubic zirconia. The necklace, Dart said, belonged to his younger sister.
“So, my little sister had it; it was hers. It was before our bowl game. And as I was leaving the house over Christmas, a little break before the bowl game, and just saw it in her room. And I was like, you know what, I kind of like it. So, I put it on, and it's been good luck for me ever since.”
Lest anyone think that Dart, the oldest among the kids in his family, left his sister hanging dry, he added that the family got her another necklace and that his younger brother liked it so much that he’s since gotten one.
He fully realizes that Luck will only carry Dart so far. That’s why he’s come in, rolled up his sleeves, and hit the ground running by doing everything he can to ensure he is ready to step in as soon as needed.
Even the adjustment he’s had to make–Dart has never sat before since he started playing football–is no big deal.
In fact, he’s grateful to be with the Giants and with head coach Brian Daboll, who has wasted no time attaching himself to the young signal caller as he acclimates from Ole Miss to the Big Apple.
“Yeah, he coaches me up every second I'm around him,” Dart said with a chuckle. “He's the guy that will walk in a room, say goodbye, and whatnot, and then he'll come back 30 seconds later because he has an idea.
“So, he's constantly coaching me, and I think that's what I want to be around. I want be coached the hardest, and I feel like that's going help me excel at the highest level and help me reach my potential. So, there's not another coach I'd rather be playing for.”
Witness how, after his final throw in the 7-on-7 period, Dart had a lengthy chat with Daboll, which he said was simply him explaining what he saw and why he reacted the way he did in completing the pass.
“I'm blessed to be coached by him, and I think that we just kind of click personality-wise on how we handle things and kind of just our competitive nature, toughness, and grit about how we go about things,” Dart said.
“He sees football the same way I see it, and we see it as a physical and tough sport. And I think that a lot of times, you don't really see that with quarterbacks. I kind of play it like a defensive player, with just how I attack everything I do.”
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.