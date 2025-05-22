New York Giants Restructure OLB Brian Burns’s Contract
As expected, the New York Giants have restructured the contract of outside linebacker Brian Burns, who was previously the top cap hit on the team’s payroll, to create some much-needed salary cap space. Some of this space went toward the signing of first-round draft pick Abdul Carter on Thursday.
Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Giants converted $16 million of Burns’s $22.25 million base salary into a signing bonus, which will be spread out over the remaining life of the contract.
The conversion lowered Burns’s 2025 cap hit to $17.75 million, reducing his base salary from $22.25 million to $6.25 million. It also added $4 million in prorated funds to the remaining four years of his contract, including this year.
Overall, the Giants gained $12 million in cap space for the rest of this year, bringing their estimated total to $13.108 million. The Giants will use some of this funding to sign their remaining draft picks (quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive lineman Darius Alexander, and running back Cam Skattebo).
It also leaves the Giants with some leftover money should they wish to continue tweaking their 90-man roster.
