New York Giants Running Backs Breakdown from Preseason Week 1
The New York Giants' running game didn’t get as many opportunities as the passing game–the rushers only had 25 total carries for 79 yards. Of those, 18 carries were by running backs who managed just 39 of the rushing yardage for a paltry 2.1 average yards per carry.
But there was enough to be encouraged by, particularly the play of Dante Miller, who had a team-high 10 carries and whose 22 rushing yards were two shy of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s team-leading 24 yards this week.
Let’s go ahead and zero in on the individual performances–what we liked and what we didn’t.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Getting the start, Tracy had three carries for nine yards. He got the yardage that an NFL back needs to get, he broke a couple of tackles, and he caught two balls out of the backfield, one of which he nearly lost the handle on.
Tracy also did well in attacking the line of scrimmage with his head up. We expect Tracy to share touches with the rookie Cam Skattebo once the latter returns from his hamstring injury. The two just complement each other so well.
Devin Singletary
Singletary will be on the roster this year, mainly because of the guaranteed money in his deal (plus it doesn’t hurt that he knows this offense in great detail and is one of those locker room guys that head coach Bria Daboll seems to love).
Singletary only managed three yards on two carries. Until proven otherwise, he’s still the best pass blocker among the running backs, which is, in part, what’s going to ensure he has a gameday uniform every week.
Dante Miller
The flashiest “star” of the week, it’s not surprising that “Turbo” would shine in preseason. His speed separates him from most second and third teamers, especially when he bounces his runs outside toward the sidelines.
That strategy, however, is not going to work when you go against the big boys. But it’s preseason, so Miller’s star was bright, even if his numbers weren’t particularly so.
On the ground, he only recorded 22 yards on 10 carries. It was out of the backfield where Miller sizzled, especially when given space on several screen passes that the Bills defense decided to completely ignore.
Pass completions of 18, 16, and 13 yards were his biggest plays of the night, as he caught all seven of his targets, totalling 80 yards.
Miller’s sure hands and ball protection are important skills to have. So is his pass protection, even if he missed one or two reads this week. Physically, he can stay with the big boys.
His running style may be a bit raw and reckless, but his special teams play this week was impressive, both as a gunner, in coverage, and on returns, and this is what will help him earn a place on the roster.
Jonathan Ward
Added to the roster with Skattebo sidelined, Eric Gray on PUP, and Rushawn Baker having been waived/injured (knee), Ward looked the part with quick feet and good vision.
His four receptions out of the backfield included a 21-yard catch-and-run of a screen pass. Dare we say that the offense’s screen pass game today was impressive, something that probably wasn’t said much about this aspect of the Giants offense in a while.
Ward was quiet on the ground, as were all of the offense’s backs, thanks in part to the more than double pass attempts in this week’s game. Still, he looked the part and should certainly hang around all summer, providing the team with solid depth, though we’re not as certain he makes the 53-man roster.
