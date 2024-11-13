Giants Country

New York Giants Stock Report at Bye

Here are the New York players who have risen and fallen after 10 weeks of play.

Andrew Parsaud

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Unfortunately, the New York Giants are 2-8 at the bye week. After scraping together two wins in the first five weeks of the season, the Giants have dropped every game since their Week 5 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's been another season of horrors thus far, with many already looking towards the draft. The Giants currently have the No.2 overall pick, trailing only the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to keep the locker room together at this point, as they face an uphill battle to win again this year.

With the Giants off for the rest of the bye, let’s take a look at whose stocks have risen and fallen over the last ten games.

Stock Up: WR Malik Nabers

Stats: 8 GP, 61 receptions, 607 yards, three touchdowns

The electric rookie wideout has already made his mark. Despite missing two games due to a concussion, Nabers' 607 yards is tied for most among rookies (with college teammate Brian Thomas, Jr., now with Jacksonville). 

It's clear the Giants found their No.1 option of the future, and he'll thrive even more once the team upgrades the quarterback position.

Stock Down: QB Daniel Jones

Stats: 10 GP, 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions

This is an obvious choice, as Jones hasn't shown anything to warrant him being the Giants' quarterback past the bye, let alone this season. 

He's shown flashes, but flashes in year six aren't nearly enough. Jones has displayed multiple issues all season long, whether missing open receivers or not getting the ball out of his hand in time.  

At this point, he barely looks like a starting-level NFL quarterback. This past week's loss proved that, as Jones couldn't take advantage of a terrible Carolina Panthers defense. 

He threw two interceptions, both in the red zone. It was a performance that Giants fans have become numb to over the last six years.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stock Up: DL Dexter Lawrence

Stats: 10 GP, 38 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits

Lawrence's dominance is still on display, as he's proven to be the league's best nose tackle. He's currently second in the league in sacks, trailing only Trey Henderson of the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Lawrence has been a force on the interior for the past three seasons, and nothing's changed as he proposes nightmares for opposing offensive lines.

Stock Down: CB Deonte Banks

Stats: 37 tackles, six passes defended, six touchdowns allowed

The Giants went into this season hoping Banks could step up and be their No. 1 cornerback. It hasn't worked out so far, as he's become a liability on defense. 

The former 2023 first-rounder has struggled to keep up with the league's best wide receivers all season. The more glaring issue was Banks' lack of effort on certain plays, such as CeeDee Lamb's touchdown in Week 4 and Jalen Hurts' run in Week 7. Banks slowed up on both plays, and many voiced their frustrations with the lack of effort.

He was benched midway through the Giants' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 despite preventing a touchdown early in the game. The Giants aren’t giving up on him yet, but he needs to get with it and show why he was first-round draft-worthy.

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) reacts during introductions before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stock Up: OLB Brian Burns

Stats: 46 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, seven passes defended

The Giants made the blockbuster trade in the offseason for Burns, who's having a really solid first year with the team. He lost running mate Kayvon Thibodeaux for four games due to a wrist injury, but Azeez Ojulari stepped in nicely. 

Burns has played through multiple injuries this season, including a nagging groin injury. Despite this, he's given 110% effort on every down and has helped the Giants lead the league in sacks this year.

Stock Down: K Graham Gano

Stats: 3 GP, 3/4 FG, 2/2 XP

Gano was signed to a three-year extension before Week 1 of last year, and he hasn't lived up to it at all. It's mostly been injury-related, as Gano has failed to stay healthy over the last two seasons. He injured his hamstring while attempting to run down the opening kickoff in Week 2, and missed the following seven games.

Gano returned in Week 10 and missed a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter. It's safe to say that with him not getting any younger and not being as automatic as he was in years past. 

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants start thinking about another kicker sooner than later.

Stock Up: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr

Stats: 10 GP (six starts), 107 carries, 545 yards, three touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry

Tracy overtook the starting running back spot from Devin Singletary and hasn't looked back. Many deemed The fifth-round rookie a sleeper candidate before the season started to become an immediate contributor, which he's currently displaying.

Tracy has three games with 100+ rushing yards in six starts and can break off for long runs in critical moments. It's only his second year at the position, but Tracy's really just starting to scratch the surface of his full potential. His vision is improving by the week, and he's beginning to settle in as the Giants' future primary ball carrier.

Stock Down: WR Jalin Hyatt

Stats: 9 GP, five catches, 45 yards

While he contributed four catches for 39 yards against the Panthers on Sunday, Hyatt has been a major disappointment in his second season. He hasn't gotten many opportunities due to his lack of development, as opposing defenses have snuffed out his one-dimensional ability (running deep).

However, he has a chance to finish the season strong. The Giants traded up for him just a year ago, they aren't going to completely give up on him just yet. 

Darius Slayton's performance has also been a major reason why Hyatt hasn't seen playing time, as the veteran wideout has been a solid option on the outside opposite of Nabers.

New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips
Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) during practice at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stock Up: CB Andru Phillips

Stats: 9 GP, 43 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles

The Giants found their nickel cornerback for years to come with Phillips, who's stood out so far in his rookie year. 

He's also been solid in coverage, allowing just one touchdown. Phillips has proven to be a physical threat near the line of scrimmage. His best performance came in Week 2, where he had 12 tackles, two for a loss and one sack against the Commanders.

Stock Down: S Jason Pinnock

Stats: 9 GP, 43 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks, one pass defended

Pinnock was a solid safety last season when next to Xavier McKinney. Now that McKinney's gone, he's been a liability as this system's last line of defense. He's made a few nice plays in the run game but hasn't been able to make much of an impact this year.

The glaring issue has been missed tackles, as he already has seven in nine games, the same amount he had all of 2023.

