New York Giants Stock Report at Bye
Unfortunately, the New York Giants are 2-8 at the bye week. After scraping together two wins in the first five weeks of the season, the Giants have dropped every game since their Week 5 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.
It's been another season of horrors thus far, with many already looking towards the draft. The Giants currently have the No.2 overall pick, trailing only the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Head coach Brian Daboll and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to keep the locker room together at this point, as they face an uphill battle to win again this year.
With the Giants off for the rest of the bye, let’s take a look at whose stocks have risen and fallen over the last ten games.
Stock Up: WR Malik Nabers
Stats: 8 GP, 61 receptions, 607 yards, three touchdowns
The electric rookie wideout has already made his mark. Despite missing two games due to a concussion, Nabers' 607 yards is tied for most among rookies (with college teammate Brian Thomas, Jr., now with Jacksonville).
It's clear the Giants found their No.1 option of the future, and he'll thrive even more once the team upgrades the quarterback position.
Stock Down: QB Daniel Jones
Stats: 10 GP, 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions
This is an obvious choice, as Jones hasn't shown anything to warrant him being the Giants' quarterback past the bye, let alone this season.
He's shown flashes, but flashes in year six aren't nearly enough. Jones has displayed multiple issues all season long, whether missing open receivers or not getting the ball out of his hand in time.
At this point, he barely looks like a starting-level NFL quarterback. This past week's loss proved that, as Jones couldn't take advantage of a terrible Carolina Panthers defense.
He threw two interceptions, both in the red zone. It was a performance that Giants fans have become numb to over the last six years.
Stock Up: DL Dexter Lawrence
Stats: 10 GP, 38 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits
Lawrence's dominance is still on display, as he's proven to be the league's best nose tackle. He's currently second in the league in sacks, trailing only Trey Henderson of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lawrence has been a force on the interior for the past three seasons, and nothing's changed as he proposes nightmares for opposing offensive lines.
Stock Down: CB Deonte Banks
Stats: 37 tackles, six passes defended, six touchdowns allowed
The Giants went into this season hoping Banks could step up and be their No. 1 cornerback. It hasn't worked out so far, as he's become a liability on defense.
The former 2023 first-rounder has struggled to keep up with the league's best wide receivers all season. The more glaring issue was Banks' lack of effort on certain plays, such as CeeDee Lamb's touchdown in Week 4 and Jalen Hurts' run in Week 7. Banks slowed up on both plays, and many voiced their frustrations with the lack of effort.
He was benched midway through the Giants' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 despite preventing a touchdown early in the game. The Giants aren’t giving up on him yet, but he needs to get with it and show why he was first-round draft-worthy.
Stock Up: OLB Brian Burns
Stats: 46 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, seven passes defended
The Giants made the blockbuster trade in the offseason for Burns, who's having a really solid first year with the team. He lost running mate Kayvon Thibodeaux for four games due to a wrist injury, but Azeez Ojulari stepped in nicely.
Burns has played through multiple injuries this season, including a nagging groin injury. Despite this, he's given 110% effort on every down and has helped the Giants lead the league in sacks this year.
Stock Down: K Graham Gano
Stats: 3 GP, 3/4 FG, 2/2 XP
Gano was signed to a three-year extension before Week 1 of last year, and he hasn't lived up to it at all. It's mostly been injury-related, as Gano has failed to stay healthy over the last two seasons. He injured his hamstring while attempting to run down the opening kickoff in Week 2, and missed the following seven games.
Gano returned in Week 10 and missed a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter. It's safe to say that with him not getting any younger and not being as automatic as he was in years past.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants start thinking about another kicker sooner than later.
Stock Up: RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr
Stats: 10 GP (six starts), 107 carries, 545 yards, three touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry
Tracy overtook the starting running back spot from Devin Singletary and hasn't looked back. Many deemed The fifth-round rookie a sleeper candidate before the season started to become an immediate contributor, which he's currently displaying.
Tracy has three games with 100+ rushing yards in six starts and can break off for long runs in critical moments. It's only his second year at the position, but Tracy's really just starting to scratch the surface of his full potential. His vision is improving by the week, and he's beginning to settle in as the Giants' future primary ball carrier.
Stock Down: WR Jalin Hyatt
Stats: 9 GP, five catches, 45 yards
While he contributed four catches for 39 yards against the Panthers on Sunday, Hyatt has been a major disappointment in his second season. He hasn't gotten many opportunities due to his lack of development, as opposing defenses have snuffed out his one-dimensional ability (running deep).
However, he has a chance to finish the season strong. The Giants traded up for him just a year ago, they aren't going to completely give up on him just yet.
Darius Slayton's performance has also been a major reason why Hyatt hasn't seen playing time, as the veteran wideout has been a solid option on the outside opposite of Nabers.
Stock Up: CB Andru Phillips
Stats: 9 GP, 43 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles
The Giants found their nickel cornerback for years to come with Phillips, who's stood out so far in his rookie year.
He's also been solid in coverage, allowing just one touchdown. Phillips has proven to be a physical threat near the line of scrimmage. His best performance came in Week 2, where he had 12 tackles, two for a loss and one sack against the Commanders.
Stock Down: S Jason Pinnock
Stats: 9 GP, 43 tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks, one pass defended
Pinnock was a solid safety last season when next to Xavier McKinney. Now that McKinney's gone, he's been a liability as this system's last line of defense. He's made a few nice plays in the run game but hasn't been able to make much of an impact this year.
The glaring issue has been missed tackles, as he already has seven in nine games, the same amount he had all of 2023.