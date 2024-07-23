New York Giants: Training Camp Storylines We’ll Be Watching
The offseason is over, and it’s time for the New York Giants to work on getting the franchise back on track.
As is always the case, training camp provides a lot of hope, some disappointment, and many questions that need to be answered. There is never a shortage of storylines every summer, many of which are anticipated before camp starts and some unfolding as camp goes on.
That said, here’s our look at the biggest developing storylines ahead of head coach Brian Daboll’s third training camp with the team.
Make or Break for the Quarterback
All spring long, quarterback Daniel Jones has told anyone who has asked that he will be ready for the start of camp with no limitations.
During the spring, Jones moved well in action, which was limited to 7-on-7 and individual drills, but the training staff didn’t quite unleash him to the point where he was running full team drills and using his legs as much.
While it’s anticipated that he’ll be able to pass a training camp physical, whether the trainers let him do everything–including getting some valuable snaps in preseason games that mean nothing–remains to be seen.
What also remains to be seen is whether Jones has recovered from his knee injury and the beating he suffered last year at the hands of a historically bad offensive line.
This leads us to the next storyline….
The Offensive Line: Better or Different?
For most of the last decade, we seem to ask the same question regarding the Giants offensive line: Is the unit better or different? And every year, the answer has been the latter, which is not what you want to see.
This year, general manager Joe Schoen heavily emphasized upgrading the offensive line, bringing in veterans who should be able to hit the ground running with just a little tweaking here and there to their respective techniques by new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
This will also allow Bricillo to work with some of the younger offensive linemen, like Joshua Ezuedu and Marcus McKenthan, who have yet to take that next step in their development.
If this Giants offensive line is still a mess, this team will be in deep trouble.
The Injured
With the Giants set to run their conditioning tests today, who, if any, will be deemed not ready to participate to where they land on the active/physically unable to perform list?
Already, we know that rookie tight end Theo Johnson (hip) has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Two players come to mind as potentially being eligible for the PUP list: right tackle Evan Neal and receiver/returner Gunner Oslzewski, both of whom are dealing with ankle issues.
Neal’s ankle injury, which he suffered last season when a cracked bone was found in his foot, is believed to be a bit more serious than the sprain OSlzewski suffered in the spring.
Neal was limited for most of the spring before suddenly being completely shut down during the tail end of the OTAs and for the mandatory minicamp. When spotted walking on the field, Neal moved very gingerly and a bit frustrated at that, leaving witnesses to wonder if the six weeks that ensued following the end of the spring practices would be enough for him to get ready.
Turns out we might have already gotten our answer. The Giants had in former Raiders offensive guard Greg Van Roten for a tryout on Monday, a revelation that would appear to suggest that Neal might not be ready to pass a physical, which would mean Jermaine Eluemunor will have to move from left guard to right tackle.
As for Olszewski, last year’s punt returner, the Giants brought in a slew of wide receivers for a workout Monday, many of whom had return experience. Olszewski was already on the bubble with the addition of Isaiah McKenzie, who can do both punt and kickoff returns and give the team something on offense. If Olszewski is not ready to go, that will further grow the bubble he is thought to sit on.
(As a reminder: players placed on the PUP list during camp count against the 90-man roster, whereas anyone placed on the PUP list at the 53-man cutdown date does NOT count against the roster. Once a player passes a physical, he is no longer eligible to be placed on PUP if he suffers another injury.)
Defense! Defense!
The Giants have a new defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen, who aims to run a simpler system. But that said, they have high expectations for outside linebacker Brian Burns, the big-ticket addition acquired via trade in the offseason.
Will Burns deliver the goods on a defense that is also expected to have KAyvon Thibodeauz and Dexter Lawrence II?
And speaking of the defense, Bowen's system will be significantly different from what the Giants ran under Wink Martindale. But will it be more efficient?
Marvelous Malik
The Giants haven’t had a No. 1 receiver since Odell Beckham Jr, who ironically was their last 1,000-yard receiver. So, there is no pressure on rookie Malik Nabers, the team’s first-round draft pick this year, right?
Wrong. Nabers can transform the Giants' offense into the vertical passing game they tried to be last year. Nabers’ presence should help the quarterback and the other receivers gain favorable matchups.
Nabers looked every bit as promising as his billing during the spring. While there’s no reason to think that won’t carry over to the summer and into the regular season, it wasn’t that long ago that some had similar hopes for Jalin Hyatt, the team’s third-round pick last year, who turned heads in training camp but didn’t quite make the impact some thought he might make.
Cornering the Market
The Giants have said they have confidence in third-year man Cor’Dale Flott as their CB2 entering camp. Still, it’s hard to shake off that they tried at least three times to add to that position with veteran free agents like Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams, and Stephen Nelson.
Even if Flott does end the question of the CB2 identity, how confident are the Giants that they have enough outside depth should an injury strike?
Life After Saquon
Just in time for the start of camp, former running back Saquon Barkley’s side of the story on what happened with his dealings with the Giants this offseason is set to drop in The Athletic's new Scoop City podcast.
While that will be of some interest, it’s also water under the bridge that will more than likely be quickly forgotten as the grind of training camp wears on. However, what figures to be more interesting from the Giants' perspective is how their running back committee will take shape.
We know Devin “Motor” Singletary will be the committee's lead, but who follows him regarding anticipated carries? Will it be rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. or second-year man Eric Gray? Someone else? That storyline–and not what Barkley had to say about his final days in New York—will be of greater importance to the team.
A Kinder, Gentler Daboll?
Daboll hasn’t publicly announced his decision, but he is expected to call the plays this year.
With Daboll returning to something he genuinely has enjoyed doing in his career (not to mention something that will require a greater deal of his attention during games), will that lead to a kinder and gentler head coach who, when things go wrong, doesn’t blow a gasket and start screaming at anyone who just so happens to be in the way?