New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux Listed with Shoulder Issue
The New York Giants remain relatively healthy this week as they kick off preparing for their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Head coach Brian Daboll said only cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) would be held out of practice. Inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), who missed last week's practice, was set to do some work on Wednesday,
The Giants also added outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) to the injury report as a limited participant. Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons was also limited, though it was for personal reasons.
Thibodeaux's injury is not believed to be anything significant that could put his regular game snaps in jeopardy.
Daboll was asked if he planned to adjust any workloads this week in practice, given that the Giants have a short workweek next week.
"I wouldn't say a ton. That's something that we've talked about," he said. "(Executive Director of Player Performance, Medical, Strength & Conditioning) Aaron Wellman has done a great job since he's been here with practice schedules, reps, pulling back, and adding more.
"We've kind of allotted, I'd say, the last two weeks the amount of reps, the accumulative of reps to... You have another one pretty soon after this. It's been cumulative since the beginning of the season."
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
Nick McCloud
CB
Knee
DNP
Darius Muasau
ILB
Knee
Limited
Isaiah Simmons
ILB
Not Injury
Limited
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Shoulder
Limited
In other news, kicker Graham Gano, who landed on injured reserve after pulling a hamstring in Sunday's loss against the Commanders, confirmed that the hamstring issue is in the same leg as his groin injury. Gano wouldn't go into detail about his groin but said it was just one of those bad breaks that happened, one made worse by the fact that he didn't see the flag that was thrown against the Commanders.
Gano said he would continue to do what he could physically and follow the training staff's directions regarding his recovery schedule.
The Browns have a longer injury report to start the week, with 15 names on the list. Five players did not practice, among them, Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku (ankle) and defensive end Myles Garrett (knee). Of those, Njoku is likely to miss Sunday's game.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
David Njoku
TE
Ankle
DNP
Pierre Strong, Jr.
RB
Hamstring
DNP
Jamari Thrash
WR
Illness
DNP
Dawand Jones
OT
Knee
DNP
Myles Garrett
DE
Foot
DNP
Charley Hughlett
LS
Foot
Limited
Za’Darius Smith
DE
Back
Limited
Denzel Ward
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Knee
Limited
Alex Wright
DE
TRiceps/Elbow
Limited
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Full
Martin Emerson
CB
Ankle/Shoulder
Full
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Knee
Full
Ogbo Okoronkwo
DE
Concussion
Full
Jeremiah
LB
Hand
Full