New York Giants Week 3 Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux Listed with Shoulder Issue

Kayvon Thibodeaux's shoulder injury is not believed to be serious.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) enters the field during pregame introductions before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) enters the field during pregame introductions before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Giants remain relatively healthy this week as they kick off preparing for their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Brian Daboll said only cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) would be held out of practice. Inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), who missed last week's practice, was set to do some work on Wednesday,

The Giants also added outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) to the injury report as a limited participant. Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons was also limited, though it was for personal reasons.

Thibodeaux's injury is not believed to be anything significant that could put his regular game snaps in jeopardy.

Daboll was asked if he planned to adjust any workloads this week in practice, given that the Giants have a short workweek next week.

"I wouldn't say a ton. That's something that we've talked about," he said. "(Executive Director of Player Performance, Medical, Strength & Conditioning) Aaron Wellman has done a great job since he's been here with practice schedules, reps, pulling back, and adding more.

"We've kind of allotted, I'd say, the last two weeks the amount of reps, the accumulative of reps to... You have another one pretty soon after this. It's been cumulative since the beginning of the season."

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

Nick McCloud

CB

Knee

DNP

Darius Muasau

ILB

Knee

Limited

Isaiah Simmons

ILB

Not Injury
Related- Personal

Limited

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Shoulder

Limited

In other news, kicker Graham Gano, who landed on injured reserve after pulling a hamstring in Sunday's loss against the Commanders, confirmed that the hamstring issue is in the same leg as his groin injury. Gano wouldn't go into detail about his groin but said it was just one of those bad breaks that happened, one made worse by the fact that he didn't see the flag that was thrown against the Commanders.

Gano said he would continue to do what he could physically and follow the training staff's directions regarding his recovery schedule.

The Browns have a longer injury report to start the week, with 15 names on the list. Five players did not practice, among them, Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku (ankle) and defensive end Myles Garrett (knee). Of those, Njoku is likely to miss Sunday's game.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

David Njoku

TE

Ankle

DNP

Pierre Strong, Jr.

RB

Hamstring

DNP

Jamari Thrash

WR

Illness

DNP

Dawand Jones

OT

Knee

DNP

Myles Garrett

DE

Foot

DNP

Charley Hughlett

LS

Foot

Limited

Za’Darius Smith

DE

Back

Limited

Denzel Ward

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Jedrick Wills Jr.

OT

Knee

Limited

Alex Wright

DE

TRiceps/Elbow

Limited

Jack Conklin

OT

Knee

Full

Martin Emerson

CB

Ankle/Shoulder

Full

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Knee

Full

Ogbo Okoronkwo

DE

Concussion

Full

Jeremiah

Owusu-Koramoah

LB

Hand

Full

