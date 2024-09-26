New York Giants Week 4 Fantasy Outlook
Facing the possibility of three straight losses to start the season, the New York Giants played their best game of the young season last week against the Cleveland Browns. It was a great road win and a sign that things may be heading in the correct direction.
A byproduct of that great team performance was a good amount of great individual showings. Those performances yielded great fantasy results for a few Giants who might make nice additions to fantasy football lineups this week.
Receiver Malik Nabers was the star of stars in fantasy football. He was WR4 in week four after being WR3 in week three. The last two weeks he has scored 28.2 and 28.7 over those two weeks in PPR formats.
Over the last two weeks, he has not only been a prolific pass catcher but also a massive red zone weapon. Both of his touchdown receptions came within five yards of the goal line. He has a way of working in small, confined spaces.
Nabers’s great day receiving came via the passes of Daniel Jones who had another useful day for fantasy managers. He followed up an 18.2 point day week two with 19.4 points in week three. He's been a top 10 quarterback in fantasy over the past two weeks. He's done a good job of delivering passes to Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson and allowing them to prosper which, in turn, has provided Jones with good statistical days and legitimate fantasy relevance.
Running back Devin Singletary had another good fantasy day. In week two he had 95 rushing yards and a touchdown. In week three he followed it up with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown as well as four receptions.
That was good for 18.8 points in fantasy, which was good for RB10. He has been able to make one explosive run per game and he has stayed in the end zone each week. That is what consistently makes him a consistent fantasy play.
Wan’Dale Robinson had yet another quality day in fantasy. It has all been fueled by his targets and catches off those targets. In week two he only caught two passes for 18 yards but was bailed out in fantasy thanks to a touchdown.
In Week 3, he returned to his multiple target form and caught seven passes on eight targets for 61 yards. He finished with a useful 13.1 points in PPR leagues. He just knows how to work in traffic and he weaves through defenders with ease.
This Thursday night matchup is against the Cowboys and their impressive pass rush. The Giants will have their hands full slowing down Micah Parsons and crew hunting the quarterback.
That said, the Cowboys' defense has many holes. They struggle to stop the run and are not the best at locking down receivers. These same players can have a great day in fantasy this weekend.
Also, if you were following last week I said there were three DFS props that I really liked involving Giants players. The first was Jones over .5 touchdowns. He covered that easily with two touchdowns.
The second was Nabers over higher than 68.5 receiving and rushing yards. The third was Robinson higher than 33.5 rushing and receiving yards. They all cashed quite easily and as a result there are more difficult plays this week.
A few player props that have a great chance to hit:
Daniel Jones: Higher than 0.5 Touchdowns
The return as a solo pick is not great but it is almost free money at this point. If the Giants are to have any success at all, Jones will need to throw the ball well and put it in the end zone. If you have Malik Nabers higher than .5 touchdown then you would almost be silly not to stack this play on top of that. If the Giants are winning this has a great chance of hitting. If the Giants are losing, this has an even better chance of hitting.
WanDale Robinson: Higher than 33.5 Receiving Yards
Robinson has established himself as the clear cut WR2 for the Giants and because he operates from the slot he has so many ways to get the ball in this Brian Daboll offense. He is also just really difficult to handle in the slot. His change of direction is excellent and his explosiveness creates separation from defenders. He has flown over this number in two of his first three games this season. I see no reason why he will not again.
Malik Nabers: Higher than 0.5 Rush/Rec TDs
Nabers has proven over the first three weeks of the season that he is in fact a WR1 but he is also proving that he is a must target in the red zone. If this Giants team is going to be successful it is going to be because Nabers is having success. The fact that this play is rushing and receiving makes it that much more tempting. Take Nabers to go over .5 touchdowns. He is the hot hand right now and Brian Daboll will continue to play it.