New York Giants Well Represented Among Top 10 Highest Paid at Certain Positions
A recent review of NFL player salaries revealed that four New York Giants are among the top 10 paid at their respective positions.
Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II is ranked eighth at his position, left tackle Andrew Thomas is fifth, outside linebacker Brian Burns is ranked third, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke is eighth.
Lawrence, who checks in with a $22.5 million average per year (APY) salary, made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was second-team All-Pro. The six-year veteran was the second of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019, going 17th overall (quarterback Daniel Jones went sixth, and cornerback DeAndre Baker went 20th after the Giants traded up to get him).
Lawrence had 53 tackles last season with 4.5 sacks. This was a falloff from his first Pro Bowl season of 2022, where he had 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks, but he also missed his first career games due to injury. Still, he has had 21 sacks since he entered the league and is arguably one of the best young players in his position.
Before his recent contract restructures, Thomas’s APY was $23.5 million, just behind Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans. Thomas has yet to earn a Pro Bowl berth, but he did earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the best blindside protectors in the NFL.
Burns, acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers, has an APY of $28.2 million, just behind Nick Bosa ($34 million) of the 49ers and Joshua Hines-Allen ($28.25 million) of the Jaguars.
Some might argue that Burns is not worth more per year than Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, who tied former Giants defensive end Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record and who is a six-time Pro Bowler, or Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
However, the Giants believe Burns, who arguably was saddled playing on a subpar Carolina defense for his career. Burns has 20.5 sacks over the last two years and has only begun scratching the surface of what he can do.
Okereke checks in with a $10 million APY, not bad for a guy who, in his first season with the Giants after signing a four-year, $40 million contract, was on the field for every snap and who led the team in total tackles (149), ninth most among defenders last season.
Okereke also posted his best numbers in other statistical areas, such as pass breakups (10), sacks (2.5), and quarterback hits (6), and tied his personal single-season best with two interceptions.