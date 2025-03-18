NFL Analyst Paints Rosy Picture of 2025 Giants
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen entered the offseason with a brutally demanding task: Quickly recover from one of the worst campaigns in franchise history and build a competitive football team by September.
While patting anyone on the back is too early, the Giants look far more interesting. The roster already boasted some game-changing talent but lacks balance and depth.
Fans are hoping that will no longer be an issue following an active start to free agency that saw the Giants sign cornerback Paulson Adebo, safety Jevon Holland, and edge rusher Chauncey Golston, among others, while also bringing back guard Greg Van Roten and wide receiver Darius Slayton.
The media is starting to notice the revamped Big Blue roster, and Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football recently stated that New York is making strides and is close to returning to relevance.
"There are strengths to this Giants team," Schrager said. "I see this as a young, ascending team. They're a quarterback away. They don't have a quarterback. It's hard to win football games without a quarterback. But there are pieces there.
"Throw in Aaron Rodgers–heck throw in Russell Wilson, draft a quarterback ... I think the Giants are on their way, and they can be competitive this year."
Are the Giants really farther along than most think?
Most fans are probably hesitant to buy into Schrager’s opinion right now, especially since they do not know who will take snaps under center next season. Still, he makes a compelling argument because there is star power and youth on offense and defense, which should help the Giants be more competitive and survive injuries.
Dexter Lawrence is a first-class defensive tackle, and behind him are pass-rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, both of whom can get to the quarterback. Adebo and Holland join Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Tyler Nubin, who comprise a seemingly capable and young secondary. Receiver Malik Nabers possesses eye-popping explosiveness, and Andrew Thomas is a stalwart at left tackle.
The Giants check most of the critical boxes. If Schoen can address the essential quarterback position through free agency and the NFL Draft, then Brian Daboll should be able to remind people why he was named AP Coach of the Year in 2022.