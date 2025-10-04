NFL Coach Says NY Giants Failed Daniel Jones
What a difference ten months has made for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Gone is the "Danny Dimes" punchline that developed toward the end of his tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants. Now, he's known as "Indiana Jones" for achieving early success in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.
From never-ending project and NFL Draft bust to franchise igniter and folk hero, the 28-year-old quarterback has prospered through the first month of the 2025 season, leaving Giants fans flabbergasted. Some people within the league have an explanation for this breakthrough: Big Blue dropped the ball.
"It’s a good reminder of how the Giants failed Jones more than Jones failed the Giants," an anonymous assistant coach told Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. "Give him time in the pocket and he clearly can still play."
There are various reasons why an athlete flames out in one place and thrives in another. New York is the biggest media market in the sports world and comes with a ton of pressure. However, one cannot explain Jones' revival without assigning a significant amount of blame to the Giants.
The organization demonstrated its commitment to the former Duke talent through the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and a $160 million contract extension (roughly $81 million guaranteed at signing). Still, it never provided him with the necessary resources to achieve genuine success. That has become painfully clear by now.
Jones is completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,078 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for three more scores through four games. More than the statistics, however, he is emitting a whole new confidence under center.
One cannot help but notice the stark contrast between his early Colts performances and his six-year sample size with the Giants.
The NY Giants certainly could have done more to help Daniel Jones
"That’s the most amazing part to me," a scout said, per Vacchiano. "I think I told you he was ‘yippy’ in New York, and he was. He bailed out on everything. He saw danger and pressure when it wasn’t there. That can be hard to correct sometimes when young-ish quarterbacks are basically seeing ghosts.
"But he’s standing strong in the pocket now, taking his time and firing downfield in ways he never did [with the Giants]."
The scout implied that Big Blue's perpetually fragile offensive line is a key reason for Daniel Jones' past struggles. New York's wall of protection repeatedly fell to pieces during the North Carolina native's run with the franchise. The wide receiver room did not give him much to work with, either.
Conversely, Indianapolis' O-line has surprisingly emerged as one of the better ones in the NFL to this point. Jones also has a plethora of capable pass-catchers to target. Few people labeled the Colts as a model organization after they drafted Anthony Richardson in the top five, but they seem to have answers now.
The Giants are hopeful they will get similar or better results from the 1-0 Jaxson Dart. The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection has promise, and the squad appears to be in better shape than it was when Jones started at QB. Perhaps a successful future is achievable, but why was that not the case several years ago?
The Giants have compiled losing campaigns and made several misguided personnel and staff moves over the last decade. Still, if Jones posts a career season and helps the Colts reach the playoffs, he may serve as the biggest example yet of New York's flawed decision-making process.
In a perfect world, both parties will thrive moving forward and leave all the misery behind. But fans will remain nervous and pray to the football gods that the Giants do not squander another first-round quarterback.
