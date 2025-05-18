NFL Writer Suggests This Giants Veteran Could Be Cut
New York Giants' running back Cam Skattebo, their fifth-round draft pick this year, has yet to take a single NFL snap, but the former Arizona State player is already generating much buzz regarding his potential in pairing with projected starter Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
So much so that in his latest analysis, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that running back Devin Singletary, whom the Giants signed in free agency last offseason, will be cut.
“A year ago, the New York Giants signed Devin Singletary to a three-year, $16.5 million contract, hoping he could adequately replace Saquon Barkley. However, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. proved to be New York's best back, and the Giants added Cam Skattebo in this year's draft,” Knox wrote.
“Releasing Singletary would save $1.5 million in 2025 cap space while erasing his $5 million 2026 salary from the books.”
Before we get to the cost savings, let’s talk about the Giants’ running back room. Although Tracy passed on Singletary on the depth chart, the one thing that should keep Singletary around until proven otherwise is that he was the Giants’ best pass-blocking running back, and it wasn’t even close.
While Singletary’s production as a ball carrier dipped thanks to Tracy’s rise, pass protection remains just as valuable, albeit underrated, a skill for a running back to demonstrate, especially on obvious passing downs. Tracy was the worst of the three Giants running backs in this category last year (Eric Gray being the third running back, by the way).
While Skattebo might turn into a solid blocker at this level, until that’s shown, it’s highly doubtful the Giants will be in any hurry to cut Singletary.
Which brings us to the cap savings. Singletary has $3.5 million of his $4.75 million base salary guaranteed for this year. Except for quarterback Daniel Jones, who was cut more than halfway into last season, this Giants’ regime usually doesn’t cut players who are owed guaranteed money.
If there is one running back who is more at risk of being cut this year due to Skattebo’s arrival, it’s probably Eric Gray, the team’s fifth-round pick in 2023, or Dante Miller, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent last year.
Gray, who received the occasional carry on offense, was also the team’s kickoff returner until Ihmir Smith-Marsette came on board.
Miller, nicknamed Turbo, hasn’t been able to cut into the committee approach.
Again, with Smith-Marsette re-upping for another year as a return specialist/receiver, it’s hard to envision the Giants keeping Miller on the roster, although he, like Gray, wouldn’t yield as sizeable a cap savings.
