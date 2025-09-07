No. 0 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is done, as it's gameday for the Giants, who face the Washington Commanders today at Northwest Stadium.
Who Wore No. 0 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
RB-OG Ted Bucklin (1931), OLB Brian Burns (2024), WR Parris Campbell (2023), OT Lou Eaton (1945), RB Ox Eckhardt (1928), END Hal Hilpert (1930), RB Walk Koppisch (1926), OG Danny McMullen (1929), RB Hap Moran (1928), RB Lee Mulleneaux (1932), RB Reb Russell (1933), RB Wee Willie Smith (1934), RB Phil White (1925-27).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Outside linebacker Brian Burns fought through an assortment of injuries (groin, ankle, neck, etc.) throughout his first season with the Giants, yet made a host of highlight plays with his high level of athleticism – enough to be named first alternate on the NFC Pro Bowl roster.
Somehow, he was able to start every game and played 79 percent of the defensive snaps despite having to periodically be assisted to get treatment on the bench.
Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen made sure to utilize every aspect of Burns’ toolbox. Sure, the veteran was most often used to rush the passer, but he also dropped into coverage, sealed the edge, or lined up in a three-point stance along the line.
The Giants acquired Burns in a trade with Carolina before the 2024 NFL Draft, parting with a second- and fifth-round pick plus a 2025 fifth-round selection for Burns and a fifth-rounder (RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.). To facilitate the move, Burns agreed to a five-year contract extension with New York before the deal.
Burns paced the Giants with 18 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for a loss (sixth in the NFL), while finishing second on the club with 8.5 sacks (tied for 8th in the NFC) and a personal-best eight passes defensed (second among outside linebackers in the NFL).
Burns, who went to two Pro Bowls with Carolina (with a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022), and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett remain the only NFL players to have at least 7.5 sacks in each season since 2019.
The linebacker harassed the Panthers in Week 10, collecting a season-high nine tackles and a sack. He also posted eight tackles and a sack against Cincinnati in Week 6.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Burns wore No. 0 last season after wide receiver Parris Campbell, who had it for his one year in New York, signed with Philadelphia as a free agent. Before Campbell, the team had not issued the number since offensive lineman Lou Eaton wore it in 1945.
The NFL banned the use of No. 0 in 1973, when it segregated numbers by position groups and restricted the availability of a single-digit from No. 1-9 for quarterbacks, punters, and holders.
In 2023, the league reinstated the number 0 for positions other than the offensive and defensive lines. At that time, Burns changed his number from 53 to 0 in Carolina. Last season, 30 players wore No. 0 in a game, according to Pro Football Reference.
Note: The NFL has not allowed anyone to wear No. 00 since then-Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto (1961-74) retired.
The only others to use double-zero, according to PFR, are RB-DB Steve Bagarus (Washington 1945-46, ’48; Los Angeles Rams 1947), WR Ken Burrough (New Orleans 1970, Houston 1971-81), and RB Johnny Clement (Pittsburgh 1946-48).
