No. 19 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 19 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 19 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
K Cary Blanchard (1999), WR Corey Coleman (2018), Mack Cummings (1987), John Doolan (1945), WR Kenny Golladay (2021-22), WR Anthony Mix (2007), Ewell Phillips (1936), Damion Ratley (2020), CB Travis Rudolph (2017), LB Isaiah Simmons (2023-24), QB Carl Summerell (1974-75), WR Julian Talley (2013-14), QB Joe Webb (2020), Myles White (2015), Red Wolfe (1938), QB Gary Wood (1964-69).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Hybrid linebacker Isaiah Simmons utilized his high-level athleticism and enthusiasm for the game to make a handful of highlight plays – whether on defense or special teams -- during his two-year stay with the Giants (2023-24).
The Giants acquired Simmons from Arizona just before the 2023 season in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The Cardinals had taken him out of Clemson with the eighth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In college, he took snaps at safety, linebacker, cornerback, slot, and defensive end, which meant that an NFL team was going to have to have a specific plan for him to maximize his production.
Simmons became a full-time starter in his second season and compiled a career-high 105 tackles in 2021, then notched 99 stops and a personal-best four sacks in 2022 before being dealt.
In his first season with the Giants, Simmons made four starts at inside linebacker and finished with 44 tackles without missing a game. He produced a season-high nine stops vs. Miami (Week 5), a last-minute 54-yard interception return for a touchdown to seal a 31-19 victory at Washington (Week 11), and started the second half with a forced fumble/recovery on kickoff coverage to set up a TD at Philadelphia (Week 16).
Simmons played in every game again last season, although 45% of his snaps came on special teams. He gave the team a momentary spark with a game-saving play in the 29-20 victory at Seattle in Week 5.
In the final minute, he hurdled the line to block Jason Myers’ tying 47-yard field goal attempt, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton ran it back 60 yards for the clinching score. Simmons was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.
After the season, Simmons signed with Green Bay as an unrestricted free agent.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston was given No. 19 after he was signed as an unrestricted free agent during the off-season, making the Giants his fourth team as he enters his 11th year in the NFL.
Last season, he appeared in 12 games (seven starts) with Cleveland, where he completed 61% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 TDs and 12 INTs.
He’s also played for Tampa Bay (2015-19) and New Orleans (2020-23) and owns a 61% career completion mark for 19,737 yards with 121 TDs and 88 INTs.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.