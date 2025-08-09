No. 29 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 29 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #29 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
S Nat Berhe (2016-17), S Deone Bucannon (2019), DB Curry Burns (2004), OG-END Art Carney (1926), RB Vince Clements (1972-73), RB Jaime Covington (1987), RB Michael Cox (2013-14), RB Jim Culbreath (1980), S Bill Currier (1981-85), OG Gaines Davis (1936), BACK Mack Flenniken (1931), RB John Fuqua (1969), END Chuck Gelatka (193-40), DB Ray Green (2003), S Myron Guyton (1989-93), RB Eddie Hicks (1979-80), OG Ed Hiemstra (1942), OL-RB Tex Irvin (1932-35), RB Ed Jenkins (1974), DB D.J. Johnson (2009-10), END Jack Lummus (1941), CB Sam Madison (2007-08), S Xavier McKinney (2020-23), RB Chuck Mercein (1965-67), OT Century Milstead (1928), CB Kamrin Moore (2018), RB Chad Morton (2005-06), OL Babe Parnell (1927), C Bill Piccolo (1943-45), DB Clyde Powers (1976-77), OL Mile Rehnquist (1931), OL Dick Stahlman (1930), OT Tre Thomas (1999), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (2024), RB Damon Washington (2000-02), RB Alex Webster (1955-64), RB Marsh White (1975), DB Brian Williams (2011), CB Brian Witherspoon (2010), S Tito Wooten (1994-98).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Running back Alex Webster, a hometown hero from nearby Kearny, N.J., literally took the long road to becoming a fan favorite for his acceleration, slashing ability, powerful style, and outgoing demeanor.
He excelled as a tailback, defensive back, and kick returner at then-State College (now North Carolina State) and was taken by Washington in the 11th round of the 1953 NFL Draft.
However, the Redskins played him exclusively at safety in training camp. They released him in their final cut, prompting Webster to ask for a tryout from a former collegiate adversary – Peahead Walker -- who was coaching the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. Webster became their star running back for two seasons before signing with the Giants in 1955, thanks to New York scout and former offensive tackle Al DeRogatis.
Webster spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Giants (1955-64), making six postseason trips and winning the 1956 world championship. He still ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders with 1,196 career rushes (fifth) and 4,638 career rushing yards (sixth).
He led the Giants in rushing as a rookie with 634 yards, then scored 10 touchdowns and ran for 694 yards in 1956, and was named second team All-Pro in both seasons. Webster also garnered Pro Bowl honors in 1958, and he continued to forge ahead despite leg and shoulder injuries that held him to eight games in 1960.
In 1961, Webster became a fullback and finished third in the NFL with a career-high 928 rushing yards on 196 carries (4.7 avg.) with two TDs while adding 26 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns en route to his second Pro Bowl. The following season, he caught a career-high 47 passes for 477 yards and four TDs to go with 743 rushing yards and five scores.
Webster was the Giants’ offensive backfield coach in 1967-68 and head coach from 1969-73, which included the team’s only two winning seasons between postseason appearances in 1963 and 1981.
In 2024, Webster was named 39th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was given No. 29 since he was taken in the fifth round out of Purdue in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He ranked second among NFL rookies with 839 rushing yards on 192 carries (4.37 avg.) and ran for five touchdowns. Tracy was also second among NFL rookie running backs with 38 receptions for 284 receiving yards and a TD.
