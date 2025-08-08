No. 30 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 30 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No 30 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
END Neal Adams (1942-44), OL Al Bedner (1926), CB Will Blackmon (2010), RB Mike Cloud (2004-05), S Craig Dahl (2007), RB Tony Galbreath (1984-87), CB Antonio Hamilton (2018-19), RB Merle Hapes (1946), RB Harold Hart (1977), CB Darnay Holmes (2020-23), RB Allen Jacobs (1966-67), RB Ron Johnson (1970-75), LB Dick Lasse (1962), DE-LB Jim Leo (1960), OL Babe Lyon (1929), RB Dave Meggett (1989-94), RB Brian Mitchell (2003), RB Leon Perry (1980-82), QB Marion Pugh (1941), RB-DB-END Joe Scott (1948-53), CB Coty Sensabaugh (2016), RB James Sims (2006), CB Greg Stroman (2024), K Ken Strong (1939), LB Bill Svoboda (1954-58), S Cooper Taylor (2013-15), DB Justin Tryon (2011-12), RB Charles Way (1995-99), RB Ernie Wheelwright (1964-65), END Harry Wynne (1945).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Running back Ron Johnson became a rare beacon of light during the Giants’ 17-year playoff drought, utilizing a package of high-level instincts, deceptive speed, grit, and soft hands to spark the team to two winning seasons during an injury-plagued tenure (1970-75).
He became the first player in team history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in one season as an All-Pro in 1970, eclipsed the mark again in 1972, and went to the Pro Bowl both times while leading the NFL in carries.
Always a dual threat, he also caught more than 40 passes in both of those years. And he rumbled for 902 yards (sixth in the NFC) and scored a league-high 14 touchdowns (nine on the ground) on 260 carries despite missing two games (calf) in 1973.
Johnson remains among the Giants’ all-time Top 10 in several categories: four touchdowns in one game (tied for the franchise record), 36 rushes in one game (tied for fifth), 14 touchdowns in one season (tied for seventh), 3,836 career rushing yards (eighth), 33 career rushing touchdowns (eighth), and 10 career 100-yard rushing games (eighth).
The Giants acquired Johnson, defensive lineman Jim Kanicki, and linebacker Wayne Meylan from Cleveland in exchange for Homer Jones – the wide receiver asked for the trade due to family circumstances -- shortly after the 1969 season.
The Browns had used Johnson–sixth in the 1968 Heisman voting -- as a fullback, pairing the Michigan grad with Leroy Kelly; but the deal allowed Johnson to flourish as the Giants’ starting halfback.
In 1970, Johnson paced the NFL with 1,514 yards from scrimmage (1,027 rushing) while leading the Giants to a 9-5 record, their best since 1963. He ran for a career-high 142 yards and two TDs to help beat Philadelphia in Week 4.
However, an offseason thigh injury required surgery and cost him the first six games of the 1971 season. He made it back for two games, but was lost for the rest of the year because of torn cartilage in his left knee.
Johnson started every game in 1972, rebounding with a career-high 1,182 rushing yards (third in the NFL), and the Giants finished 8-6. He put on a historic show against Philadelphia in Week 3 with 124 rushing yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Then, he churned out 134, 123, and 119 rushing yards against St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati, respectively, in Weeks 10-12.
A strong output in 1973 was followed by ankle, knee, and hand injuries that limited him to 97 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns over 11 games in 1974.
In the meantime, running backs Doug Kotar and Joe Dawkins had emerged as part of a three-man rotation that continued throughout the 1975 campaign – Johnson’s final season with the team. The following April, Johnson signed with Dallas, but the injuries had taken their toll, and he didn’t make the team.
In 2024, Johnson was named 72nd on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Johnson’s older brother, Alex, spent 13 years as a major league baseball outfielder, including a short stint with the New York Yankees (1974-75).
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve cornerback T.J. Moore was given No. 30 since signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mercer during the off-season. He spent five collegiate seasons with the Bears and registered seven of his 10 career interceptions last season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.