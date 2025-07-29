No. 40 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 40 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #40 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
HB-DB Art Faircloth (1947-48), RB-QB Frank Filchock (1946), RB Gene Filipski (1956-57), RB-WR-DB Joe Morrison (1959-72), OL Al Nesser (1927-28), RB Jack Salschneider (1949).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
One never knew where to find Joe Morrison (6-1, 215 pounds) on the field over his 14-year NFL career with the Giants, but the ball usually did.
He played running back, quarterback, and defensive back at the University of Cincinnati, so it should come as no surprise that he would become one of the most versatile players in the modern era of the NFL. Positions were more clearly defined during the 1960s and 70s than they are today.
During his pro career, Morrison took snaps at halfback and fullback, flanker and split end, tight end, safety, and kick returner. He was known as “Old Dependable” for his ability to do anything necessary to make a play in the clutch.
Morrison retired as the Giants’ all-time leading pass catcher with 395 receptions (currently third) for 4,993 yards (fifth) and 47 TDs (third).
His 65 total touchdowns still rank third in franchise history, and he accounted for 2,474 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns, placing him 14th in both categories.
The Giants took Morrison in the third round out of Cincinnati in the 1959 NFL Draft, and he played in four NFL Championship Games over his first five years with the team.
As a rookie, Morrison was utilized in both running back spots and finished third in the NFL with a 23.0-yard kickoff return average. He started 10 games in 1960, when he was second on the team in rushing (346 yards) and third in receiving (367 yards).
Morrison added part-time safety to his resume in 1961, starting the final three games of the regular season and coming up with an interception against Green Bay and Cleveland.
He got more of his work at receiver from 1964-68 and led the club in receptions (41) in 1965.
Then, it was back to more running back duties in 1969, when he registered at least 100 carries for the third time and paced the team with 44 catches.
He was a significant part of the offense again in 1971, finishing second on the club with 40 receptions – the fifth time he reached this plateau.
In 2024, Morrison was named 29th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants have retired 13 different jersey numbers, including Morrison’s No. 40, in honor of their legendary players. No. 14 was retired twice – for Y.A. Tittle and Ward Cuff.
