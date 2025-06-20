No. 79 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 79 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 79 in at Least One Regular Season Game?*
DL Bruce Anderson (1967-69), NT Bill Berthusen (1987), OT Roosevelt Brown (1953-65), DE Carter Campbell (1972-73), OT-END Tex Coulter (1946-52), OL Korey Cunningham (2021-22), OT Mike Gibbons (1977), OG Stephen Goodin (2013), DL Dee Hardison (1981-85), DL Bernard Holsey (1996-99), DT Montori Hughes (2015), DE Bob Jones (2002), DT Dale Markham (1980), DT Mike McCoy (1979-80), OT Jamon Meredith (2010), DT Jim Norton (1970), DE Jeremiah Parker (2000), OL Tyre Phillips (2022-24), OT George Roman (1950), OL Al Simpson (1975-76), OL Eric Smith (2019), DT George Thornton (1993), DT Vern Vanoy (1971), OT Guy Whimper (2006-09), DE Jordan Williams (2017).
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Pro Football Hall of Famer Roosevelt “Rosey” Brown spent all 13 of his NFL seasons as a starting right tackle with the Giants (1953-65).
At the time of his induction in 1975, Brown was only the second pure offensive lineman to be so honored and is widely regarded as the finest tackle in NFL history due to his prowess as the anchor for six playoff squads from 1956 to 1963, including the 1956 NFL champions.
After retiring, he joined the team’s coaching staff (1966-71) before transferring to the scouting department in 1972 and remained there until he passed away from a heart attack in 2004.
Brown was named to the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time squads and the Hall’s All-Decade Team of the 1950s. He was the 1956 NFL Lineman of the Year, an eight-time first- or second-team All-Pro selection, and a nine-time Pro Bowl pick.
The Giants selected Brown out of Morgan State in the 27th round of the 1953 NFL Draft. He played in 162 regular season games (159 starts) out of 166 and all six of the Giants’ postseason contests during his tenure before leg phlebitis caused him to retire during training camp in 1966.
Brown (6-3, 255 pounds) possessed unique athleticism that prompted the Giants to get creative – they made him pull as the lead blocker on wide running plays and then take out second- and third-level defenders to spring ball carriers such as Frank Gifford or Alex Webster for big yardage. It also was not uncommon for the Giants to utilize Brown’s large frame and agility along the line in their goal-line defense, as a blocker on kickoff returns, and in punt coverage.
In 2024, Brown was named second to linebacker Lawrence Taylor on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants are going through this off-season without any player wearing No. 79. Reserve offensive lineman Tyre Phillips wore the number for three games (one start) last season, although he was not re-signed.