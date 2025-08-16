Number 22 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 22 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 22 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
E-G-T Paul Jappe (1925), B Hap Moran (1929-33), B Ed Danowski (1934-41), HB Grenny Lansdell (1940), E Frank Liebel (1942-45), B Cece Hare (1946), B Duke Iverson (1947), QB-TB Ray Mallouf (1949), DB-HB Harmon Rowe (1950-52), DB-HB-E Buford Long (1953-55), HB-DB Larrye Weaver (1955), DB-HB Henry Moore (1956), DB Johnny Bookman (1957), FB Billy Lott (1958), DB Dick Lynch (1959-66), DB Bobby Post (1967), RB Ronnie Blye (1968), RB Rocky Thompson (1971-73), DB Honor Jackson (1974), DB-WR Ray Rhodes (1977-79), DB Doug Nettles (1980), DB Eric Felton (1980), DB Brian Carpenter (1982), RB Lee Rouson (1985-90), DB A.J. Greene (1991), DB Phillippi Sparks (1992-99), DB Ralph Brown (2000,2003), DB Terry Cousin (2004), DB Terrell Buckley (2005), CB Sam Madison (2006), RB Reuben Droughns (2007-08), DB Brian Jackson (2010), DB Derrick Martin (2011), RB David Wilson (2012-13), DB Brandon Meriweather (2015), DB Mykkele Thompson (2016), RB Wayne Gallman (2017-20), CB Adoree' Jackson (2021-23), CB Andru Phillips (2024)
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive back Dick Lynch began his NFL career as a sixth-round draft pick for Washington, who plucked him in the 1958 draft out of Notre Dame. Lynch played one season with Washington, who traded him to the Giants just before the 1959 season in exchange for a 1960 fourth-round draft pick.
Lynch, who at one point nearly gave up on football to become a door-to-door salesman for Encyclopedia Britannica, had Washington not traded him, went on to become a key part of some of the great Giants teams of that generation, including four Giants teams that advanced to the championship game (four losses).
He twice led the NFL in interceptions with nine, the first time in 1961 and the second in 1963, the year in which he also racked up 251 return yards on his interceptions and scored three touchdowns on pick-sixes, all of which led the league that season.
Lynch earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors that season, capping one of the finest by a Giants defensive back ever.
In 1965, Lynch was back atop the league leaderboards, this time with 84 yards on fumble recoveries and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He would go on to play one more season, appearing in just eight games (three starts) before winding down his nine-year NFL career.
Lynch finished his NFL career having appeared in 109 games with 101 starts. He posted 37 career interceptions for 592 return yards, four touchdowns, 11 fumble recoveries for 89 yards, and one return for a touchdown and two sacks.
After his career ended, Lynch pursued broadcasting, where for 40 years, he served as an analyst for the Giants radio broadcast team, mixing his insight with stories from his playing career.
Lynch was on the mic for the Giants’ first four Super Bowl appearances, and his final radio call came during Super Bowl XLII when the Giants upset the New England Patriots to ruin their quest to become the first undefeated team since the 1971 Dolphins.
Lynch was inducted into the Giants' “Ring of Honor in 2015 and was voted No. 40 on the team’s Top 100 Players in franchise history last year.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Second-year slot cornerback Dru Phillips is currently assigned No. 22. Phillips, a third-round draft pick last year, had a solid rookie campaign, appearing in 1 games with six starts, and finishing with 71 tackles (ninth most among all rookies in 2024 and third most by a rookie in team history), seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one passes defensed, one quarterback hit, and 1.0 sack.
