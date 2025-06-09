Number 90 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 90 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 90 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OL Victor Carroll (1947), C Chris Jones (1987), LB Corey Widmer (1992-99), LB Jack Golden (2000), DE Kenny Holmes (2001-03), LS Ryan Kuehl (2004-06), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (2010-2017), DL R.J. McIntosh (2018-19), DE Ryder Anderson (2022), DT Elijah Garcia (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul has been the most productive Giant to don the No. 90 jersey for the Giants franchise.
The Giants drafted the University of South Florida product in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Initially, he took a back seat to Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyoria in his rookie season, recording only 4.5 sacks while contributing more on special teams.
By his second season, he became the primary pass-rushing threat. Pierre-Paul led the team and finished fourth in the league in sacks with a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2011. He also ranked second in tackles for losses with 23.
The EDGE rusher also had one of the most important plays of that season. Heading into a critical Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants sat at 6-6 and were fighting for a Division title and playoff berth. Pierre-Paul already recorded two sacks and a tackle for loss, but his best play came in the final seconds of the game.
Pierre-Paul blocked what would have been a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of the game to cement a 37-34 victory for New York. They would eventually make the playoffs and run the table to win Super Bowl XLVI.
In the victory, Pierre-Paul racked up just two tackles, one being a tackle for loss and two pass deflections, but his effort during the regular season led the Giants to that point.
He spent eight seasons with the Giants before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. In the franchise record books, Pierre-Paul ranks 10th in sacks (58.5), third in tackles for losses (87), and fourth in forced fumbles (13).
During his time with the Giants, he was elected to two Pro Bowls and made first-team All-Pro in 2021.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive lineman Elijah Garcia wore the No. 90 jersey last season, and if he makes the roster this year, he’ll probably keep the number. The former undrafted free agent spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Giants practice squad last year.
Garcia made his debut in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in five games, earning three starts, last season. He recorded 14 total tackles, two tackles for losses, and recovered a fumble last season.
The Giants' defensive line is crowded after improving in the offseason. Garcia is facing an uphill battle to stick on the roster as of right now, with the practice squad being a more realistic option for him by the preseason.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.