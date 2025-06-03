Number 96 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 96 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 96 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Frank Nicholson (1987), LB Kanavis McGhee (1991-93), DE Jamal Duff (1995), DT George Williams (1998-00), DL Cedric Scott (2001), DE Ross Kolodziej (2002), DT Davern Williams (2004), OLB Jay Foreman (2005), DT Barry Cofield (2006-10), DT Marvin Austin (2012), DT Johnathan Hankins (2013), DL Jay Bromley (2014-17), LB Kareem Martin (2018-19), LB David Moa (2021), DL Henry Mondeaux (2022), DT Jack Heflin (2022), DT Timmy Horne (2023), DT Armon Watts (2024)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Jersey No. 96 has had a rather hard time sticking with one player, but the best to have worn it for the Giants also happens to be the man who wore it the longest: nose tackle Barry Cofield.
Cofield was a fourth-round pick of the Giants (No. 124 overall) in 2006, becoming a rare rookie who started in Week 1 of his first season. Over the first eight seasons of his career, which included five years with the Giants and the first three of his four years with Washington, Cofield only missed one game.
Cofield, whose “taser” sack dance became his signature celebration, was a key cog on the Giants’ 2007 Super Bowl championship team. He left the Giants in free agency after the 2010 season, signing a six-year deal with Washington. However, he was released after the 2014 season, a year that had been cut short due to a high ankle sprain.
In December 2015, Cofield returned to the Giants for three games, assigned No. 98 since 96 was already in use. He finished his ten-year career. He finished with 138 games, 129 starts, 311 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks. His best season came in 2010 when he recorded career highs in tackles (54), sacks (4.0), tackles or loss (8), and forced fumbles (2).
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Jeremiah Ledbetter, who signed with the Giants in March, currently has No. 96. Ledbetter has worn No. 98 for most of his career, but that number is currently assigned to defensive tackle D.J. Davidson.
