NY Giants Are Among Teams Most Likely to Improve in 2025 per New Analysis
It was almost nine months ago when the New York Giants walked off the field in Philadelphia for the final time of the 2024 season, with what was their 14th loss and largest total of defeats in their 100-year franchise history. It felt as if nothing more could be said about the team with even an ounce of a positive light.
The organization and the fanbase were in a complete and utter period of darkness and apathy. The roster had fallen apart from the helm as the Daniel Jones era was severed ten weeks ahead of an inevitable divorce to come. Injuries wiped away the few talented faces that served as the glue keeping the team's production alive, and many were wondering if a total blowup was soon to come for the third time within a three-year window.
As time would tell, the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime was handed its final mulligan to steer the ship back in a positive direction. They would start with an offseason highlighted by a wave of big moves that transformed the quarterback room and ushered in a new assembly of talent on both sides of the ball.
None more potentially franchise-altering than the new trio of gunslingers that have touched down in East Rutherford to each serve a unique yet important duty in the short and long-term future.
That'd be Russell Wilson, crowned as the new starter to help lift the Giants off the tarmac on which they've been unable to take off, alongside Jameis Winston, his experienced co-pilot in the mission.
Right beneath them, a bevy of young talent, some of which has already flashed their potential ceilings last season despite taking part in one of the most historically unproductive teams in the NFL.
And don't forget a new passing prodigy in Jaxson Dart, who has already set the Big Apple ablaze with his emphatic confidence and play in just two preseason games.
It started as mere names on a sheet of paper at camp and is suddenly a product coming together to form excitement and a complete shift in the daily conversations surrounding the Giants as the 2025 season is nearing the horizon.
While most of the football world is still collectively holding its breath to see whether Daboll and his revamped squad can rise to the occasion and entice ownership to stay the course, ESPN senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell is buying stock in that likelihood as he named New York among five teams across the league set for an improved year.
Barnwell, in his analysis, made note of the fact that the Giants played almost half of their 2024 slate in close affairs when it came to the final scoreboard. The Giants went 1-7 in eight one-score games last fall, with a few of them coming down to what he coined "unlucky" execution at the biggest moment of the contest.
Even if that luck has to reverse itself as logic would suggest, there is the other end of the spectrum where some of the most brutal mishaps stole what should have been extra numbers in the win column. Part of that equation, as the Giants saw, was youth taking their early hits in the pros, but the reality is there is no room for consolations at the highest level of a production business.
That was where veteran leadership came into play, as the Giants needed those guys in the huddle who know how to get the team focused and make those crucial plays down the stretch of games. The Giants dearly missed that as they lost key players, such as Dexter Lawrence II and Andrew Thomas, at various points last fall, and the impact on the overall production was evident.
The good news is that the Giants know those players are back in the fold this season and with them, a crew of noisy new additions like Wilson under center, rookie bruiser back Cam Skattebo, and phenom edge rusher Abdul Carter who are only going to elevate the room and electrify some of the weaknesses the roster had even at full strength.
Offensively, the Giants were the second-worst scoring team in the league in 2024, averaging 14.6 points per game and being outscored by opponents at a -142 differential that was their worst since 2021. Cashing in on the redzone was a bigger problem as they only made it there on average 2.6 times per week, and only produced six points on a league-worst 43.2% of those visits.
The defensive side was much stronger and on a fast course for one of the brightest sack campaigns of the season, but then key ailments slowed down the pace, and winning the turnover battle was few and far between in the secondary.
Now, the Giants are ready to take the field in 2025 with a new offense led by their proven quarterbacks, a defense spearheaded by four elite and fearsome pass rushers who have produced at a high level in their respective careers, and an overall group that feels more confident in the schemes they can fully unleash with the upgraded arsenal around them.
The only question that lingers, and that Barnwell didn't answer, is how many more wins we could feasibly expect to see from this revitalized Giants team? The reality of the hardest schedule isn't going away, especially in the NFC East, and the possibility of an early entrance from Dart could fluctuate the highly debated number that would please John Mara and company.
It feels like the starting line rests at doubling their win total as Barnwell tries to suggest, but the early stretch of the Giants' schedule will go a long way in feeling out that question. Before the first snap of the regular season arrives, though, there is some premature confidence that the Giants can get it done.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.