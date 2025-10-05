NY Giants CB Dru Phillips: Big Plays on/off the Field
New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips is only in his second NFL season, but he has already shown growth both on and off the field.
Phillips, the team’s third-round draft pick last year out of Kentucky, enters the Giants’ Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints after having a huge game in last week’s 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
In that game, Phillips recorded four pass breakups, doubling his season total to eight, which is the most passes broken up through four weeks since cornerback James Bradberry IV’s broke up nine in the first four weeks of the 2020 season.
Phillips also recorded his second interception of the year, having already doubled his rookie season total in that category. Phillips leads the Giants in interceptions and is the only member of the defensive secondary to have at least one pick.
For Phillips, it’s all been about his growth in being locked into what his assignments are out there.
“Yeah, it's been a lot more on the mental side,” he told the Locked On Giants podcast.
“So this year I'm out there making the calls. I don't really feel confused out there. I feel confident in my abilities and the tasks I am assigned each week. So I'd say it's just me and my mind.”
It’s also helped that Phillips, who is primarily the Giants’ slot cornerback, has gone against some of the league’s top receivers with success. In the first two weeks of the season, Phillips allowed 76.1% of the pass targets against him to be complete for 145 yards and two touchdowns with only two pass breakups.
In the last two weeks, Phillips has clamped down, allowing 61.1% of the passes against him to be complete for 120 yards, one touchdown, while posting six pass breakups.
That improvement, he said, is all due to the guys he faces every day in practice.
“When I get out there for the game, I'm like, ‘Okay, if I was more disciplined on my leverage on this play or like if I move my feet better right there, it would've made the biggest difference,” he said.
Phillips also credits the arrival of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland, both of whom were signed in free agency this past offseason, for sharing wisdom that he’s been able to incorporate into his game.
“I would just say awareness,” Philips said when asked what Holland and Adebo have taught him.
“Awareness on the field, like down in distance awareness, situational ball. There are times when I'm out there and they tell me what to do and I’m like, ‘Okay, I trust you guys.’ So they've given me a lot more awareness on things like down and distance and how to play certain routes.”
Growth of the field
As he has become more comfortable on the field, so too has Phillips become comfortable off the field.
Two weeks ago, Phillips was part of a surprise appearance to present a $5,000 equipment donation to the New York City Lions football team through Good Sports, a nonprofit that drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life.
“I've seen Good Sports around and I like what they've done within the youth organizations,” Phillips said of his involvement with the nonprofit.
“I've been up here for a year. I'm going on year two, and it's one thing I've always wanted to do,” he said.
“Now that I've kind of got my feet settled up here, I was really interested in coming around, finding an organization to work with to help give back to the youth up here in New York City. So, we reached out to Good Sports and now we're working together.”
Giving back to the community is important to Phillips and his teammates, who regularly spend their off-days doing what they can to help those around the tri-state area.
“To have someone help out, it's always gonna be like a big thing,” Phillips said. “Good Sports gave me a platform where I can help out. When I can do that and help out, it trickles down, and you can know that you're helping impact somebody.”
