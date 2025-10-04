NY Giants Confident in Receiving Corps Picking Up Slack After Malik Nabers Injury
When the New York Giants lost wide receiver Malik Nabers in the middle of their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers to what was later announced as a torn ACL, it felt like a major piece of their offense was suddenly ripped away.
Depending on the game at hand, Nabers, who led the Giants last season with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, was sometimes the player the team had to threaten opposing defenses through the air.
Nabers was the one player in the receiving corps who could create separation with ease and get open to make huge plays that kept the Giants offense afloat amid a poor running game and fluctuating quarterback room in 2024. That is why he owned one of the largest target shares in the NFL at 35% and 10 games of double-digit targets in that span.
Even in a quarter of this season, the 22-year-old had already amassed 35 targets, a number more than double what most of his counterparts in the skilled positions had collected.
In the Giants’ loss to Kansas City two weeks ago, when that well was shut off, the impact of not seeing the ball in Nabers’ hands was felt throughout the whole offense.
So with the No. 1 option now sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Giants and their coaching staff are left with the immense challenge of replacing that high level of production with the soldiers still available in their receiving room.
The team is more than confident that they can do it, though, as they believe they have a core of talented, hardworking players who have done a good job of staying prepared, no matter where their opportunities take them.
“(Receivers) Coach (Mike) Groh does an awesome job of getting the guys prepared,” Giants assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said on Thursday when asked how the passing offense changes without Nabers.
“It's really just a next-man-up mentality, whether it's (wide receiver) Beaux (Collins), (wide receiver) Jalin (Hyatt). Again, the roster moves as we get moving, if a guy is coming up or not.”
“But I think those guys just step up into their roles, (wide receiver) Wan’Dale (Robinson), (wide receiver Darius Slayton) Slay, the leaders that they are, and continue to kind of carry the torch. Because I think we have some explosive guys in that room and the more the ball can get spread out to those guys, the better.”
The players Kafka mentioned will now be the critical pieces that prevent the Giants from becoming a one-dimensional offense with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his first career regular-season start last Sunday, under center.
Slayton, who has recorded nine catches for 135 yards on 12 targets this season, will likely jump back into the Giants’ top receiving role that he largely held in his first five seasons with the franchise, where he surpassed 46 receptions and 700 yards in four of them.
Outside of Nabers, Robinson has been the Giants’ second biggest weapon with his reps from the slot position that have brought in 18 catches for 237 yards and his 50-yard touchdown haul in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 2 thriller against the Dallas Cowboys.
Some might have forgotten that tight end Theo Johnson started to find his groove last year before a foot injury capped his rookie campaign short in Week 13. Dart and Johnson have been developing a connection, including their three-yard pass that helped seal the Giants’ 21-18 victory over the Chargers last Sunday.
But the most important figure that Kafka highlighted yet hasn’t seen a definitive role in the Giants’ offensive game plan until now is Jalin Hyatt, their 2023 third-round pick, who hasn’t snagged a target since Week 16 last season or a single touchdown in the regular season since the organization drafted him.
The Giants have yet to make any external moves to bring in another receiver to fill Nabers’ void, leaving it open for Hyatt, who was a Biletnikoff Award winner in his senior year at Tennessee, to finally find a larger place in the huddle and get his hands on the football in space where he can thrive just like Nabers.
It will come down to those chances arising in the heat of the next games to see if Hyatt can start stamping his name into the box every week and help the Giants win more games with the strong arm of their rookie gunslinger waiting to be fully unleashed.
“Yeah, I think very highly of Jalin,” Kafka said. “He's doing a great job in practice. Whether or not the game, how the game kind of declares itself, I think we’ll see how that goes.”
“Jalin's doing everything we're asking him to do. He's having a great week of practice so far, getting himself involved in the game plan and understanding his role, which will change every week. So, if he has an opportunity… I expect he'll do that, and I know he will because he's prepping his butt off."
No matter who the Giants throw the ball to this Sunday, the onus will be on each man to capitalize on his chances to steer the team towards the end zone, and those opportunities should be abundant against a New Orleans Saints defense that has been pretty lackluster at stopping production on either side of the offense.
The Saints will likely employ a variety of different looks and coverages to try to throw the Giants’ passing game off course and make it difficult for them to gain the winning separation plays.
However, they’re still among the bottom half of the league in coverage grade (19th) and have five defenders in the secondary allowing a distance of target above 11.0 yards.
New York has boasted several of the game’s most successful pieces in creating separation plays as well, and has tallied almost 400 yards after the catch as a group.
The presence of an elite attention drawer like Nabers has helped out tremendously with opening up the field and allowing his teammates to find and make those plays thus far.
His absence will now make things feel a little bit different, but it’s again time for the Giants’ available guys to step up to the plate and find ways to undress their opponents within the newest confines of their offensive scheme.
To their play caller and extra set of eyes up top, they’re more than capable of still finding that edge without having the benefit of their ultimate human distraction on the field the rest of the season.
“I have a lot of trust in our skill group all across the board. To do our due diligence as a coaching staff and scheme guys open, yeah, that's what you want to try and do is make it easy for the quarterback and have a guy wide open.
However, I trust our guys to go out and win against aggressive man coverage. We practice against it, we work against it. So, yeah, I trust those guys to go to work.”
