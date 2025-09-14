Which Giants Receiving Targets Were Among Tops in Getting Separation?
It didn’t take much for any common observer to proclaim that the New York Giants' offense in the first week of the 2025 season, especially the aerial attack, was far short of the product that was being sold to the fanbase in the months leading up to opening day.
Despite having a brand new quarterback room led by Russell Wilson, who made his first start as a member of the Giants in Washington, and a healthy arsenal of targets at his disposal, all the franchise could do was merely replicate the same version of their offense that they left off with nine months ago at the end of the 2024 campaign.
The Giants’ inability to punch in six points inside the opponent’s 20-yard line continued as they went 0-for-2 in the red zone and only managed to scrape out two field goals in their favor to avoid a second complete shutout in three years.
Wilson, known for his quick decision-making in the pocket and ability to launch moonballs to connect with receivers across the middle of the field, struggled to hit his playmakers in stride and keep the huddle moving on a drive-by-drive basis.
The causes for another dysfunctional performance could have been spread all around, including to the offensive line, whose pass protection was far from elite for their aging veteran signal caller, who took a few sacks and had to improvise with his legs to keep any positive plays alive.
But just how much of the loss should be placed on the quarterback position? The question is one many folks have been debating leading into Week 2 in Dallas, and Pro Football Focus might have revealed some simple answers with their chart of the opening week’s best pass catchers at creating separation.
According to the list, nine Giants players cut with at least one opportunity to gain separation from the immediate coverage defender in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders, the most notable being tight end Theo Johnson and wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers.
Nabers, who typically shines on the field with his gifted speed, route fakes, and strong athleticism to snag catches in the air, didn’t actually finish first among the group despite finishing as the Giants' lead pass catcher with five grabs for 71 yards in the contest.
He instead landed more towards the bottom of the order with just six successful routes creating separation on 17 opportunities, the latter also leading the Giants offense, yet only yielding a 35.29% success rate.
Robinson (57.14%) and Johnson (63.64%), meanwhile, were two of the other active players in the team’s offensive rotation and fared much better at beating coverage to create open throwing lanes downfield against a porous Washington secondary.
Still, their rates weren’t totally something to write home about, and the entire group only recorded one drop in their responsibility, according to PFF’s data on the game.
That lack of miscues on the skill players’ parts leads one to wonder how much could be attributed to Wilson losing his sharp reads or missing his targets in stride, two elements that were once his staples as a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Seahawks.
On several occasions, Wilson was observed holding onto the ball for an extended period while his receivers' routes developed at the second level, or abandoning plays prematurely in response to pressure from the interior of the Giants’ front, which has struggled to hold up after the snap.
Again, that is sometimes a matter of the protection up front, but it can also be a detriment to the type of offense the Giants were expecting to run behind Wilson this season.
One that gets the ball moving quickly every play and isn’t afraid to unleash its explosive potential, thanks to the talented route runners at its disposal.
As the Giants shift gears to facing the Dallas Cowboys, whose secondary is already aiming to be without one key piece in Daron Bland on Sunday, it’ll be up to Brian Daboll and his huddle to clean up their communication and execute better to take advantage of the opportunities they can create with these same names who have to produce for them to win more games this season.
Otherwise, it could become the next factor that emboldens the Jaxson Dart supporters to shout even louder for his arrival at the helm in Week 3 and beyond.
