NY Giants Could Be One of NFL's Biggest Sleepers
We have all watched a movie or TV show that we enjoyed but refused to praise publicly. They call this a “guilty pleasure,” as the potential backlash is just too overwhelming to bear. The New York Giants might very well be the NFL world's guilty pleasure ahead of the 2025 season.
A spruced-up roster that includes potential difference-makers in newcomers like outside linebacker Abdul Carter and safety Jevon Holland, and returning stars like defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, receiver Malik Nabers, and outside linebacker Brian Burns, makes the Giants one of the most improved squads on paper.
But offensive volatility, a brutal schedule, and an overall bleak decade of Big Blue football make it extremely difficult for many people to buy into the Giants. Needless to say, this franchise is a tough puzzle to figure out.
Is New York a sleeper, or is this team destined to stay asleep through next season? This question was a subject of debate on FOX Sports 1's First Things First.
Prominent personality Nick Wright admitted that the Giants fit the mold of a sleeper after upgrading the quarterback position with Russell Wilson, but he is not convinced the veteran will hold onto the starting job for too long. If head coach Brian Daboll switches to rookie Jaxson Dart, the season becomes more about development than winning games.
Longtime sports reporter Chris Broussard was not on the fence whatsoever, emphatically shooting down the idea of New York sneaking up on fans next season. However, Kevin Wildes, the show's host, had a far more positive outlook about the Giants' chances.
"The vibes are jumping off the screen here," he said regarding the players' chemistry during mandatory minicamp.
Beyond good vibes, which are important, this group just looks plain better than it did in each of the last two years. Whether it lives up to its collective potential remains to be seen, but it is perfectly reasonable to acknowledge the different aura surrounding the Giants.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
Can the NY Giants shatter expectations?
New York should operate with more competence on offense under an experienced quarterback and former Super Bowl champion, but defensively is where the squad can excel, especially.
Carter brings amazing explosiveness and versatility to a front seven that already has Lawrence, Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
If inside linebacker Bobby Okereke is healthy, he should look more like the man who recorded 92 solo tackles in his first year with the franchise in 2023. Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo are both young additions to the secondary.
If the Giants can avoid foolish penalties, which is something head coach Brian Daboll must emphasize in training camp, then it should be a demanding chore to score touchdowns on this talented and balanced defense.
That will ease pressure on Wilson and the Giants' pass-catching attack. If the offensive line can stay together for an extended stretch, more first-downs and points should follow. This is the blueprint: a ferocious pass-rush sets the tone, and a more fundamentally sound offense capitalizes on favorable field position.
New York can become a genuine sleeper if it executes that plan. Doing so will be difficult, to be sure, but there is at least a world in which it can happen. And that is notable.