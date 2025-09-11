NY Giants' Dru Phillips Lands in Top 10 of Lockdown Corners for Week 1
Dru Phillips was one of the few bright spots in a dismal 2024 New York Giants campaign. Perhaps the same will be said again after this year.
Big Blue stumbled its way into the new season. The offense was dysfunctional, the defense remained ill-equipped to stop the run, and the coaching was substandard. It was nearly impossible to find reasons for optimism beyond Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. But some data provide hope for a Phillips breakthrough.
The second-year cornerback prevented separation on nine of his 17 lockdown opportunities in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, per Pro Football Focus, which was ninth-most in the NFL in Week 1.
Phillips' 52.94 lockdown percentage leaves plenty to be desired, as it ranked outside the top-30 and behind teammate Cor'Dale Flott (55.56 percent), but Washington was clearly putting him to work. The third-round draft pick shows more promise than that stat and his 54.1 PFF coverage grade suggests.
His most memorable play came during the fourth quarter, encouragingly. Phillips made a fantastic tackle on former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel on third-and-2. It was still a one-possession game at the time, so this clutch stop could have potentially turned the momentum.
Obviously, that did not happen, as New York failed to score a touchdown in its season opener for the third consecutive year. Even so, Phillips displayed the kind of intensity that outmatched teams desperately need.
Giants' defense have another big challenge in Week 2
If the 23-year-old can operate with more consistency -- he had two missed tackles -- then he could become one of the most dependable nickelbacks in the league by season's end.
Phillips has the versatile skill set to achieve such a status. Hopefully, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can devise a game plan that gives him ample opportunities to succeed.
There is no time to waste, with Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb sure to pose considerable danger in the slot during this Sunday's NFC East clash.
The Giants cannot afford to fall to 0-2 yet again. This squad must go into Jerry World focused and hungry; otherwise, it will remain a punchline. Change is demanded, and Dru Phillips is one of the players who can help make it happen.
The Kentucky alum is a key component of a secondary that has big expectations for this season. He can give fellow CBs Paulson Adebo and Cor'Dale Flott solid chances to force turnovers if he closes off the slot.
It is a big responsibility, but one that he must carry with poise and determination. The Giants as a group need to be tighter in coverage.
Adebo posted a 41.18 lockdown percentage, possibly due to the effects of his broken femur from last season. There is potential abound in this unit. Now, New York must start fulfilling it.
The Cowboys have glaring question marks surrounding their rushing attack -- the same goes for the Giants after the offensive line gave the running backs little to work with -- so Dru Phillips should be able to devote much of his attention to preventing Lamb and company from gaining significant separation.
No. 22 isa potential X-factoron this defense, and fans want him to prove it inside AT&T Stadium.
