NY Giants Great Osi Umenyiora Shares Touching Story After John Mara Cancer News
The New York Giants and their fans celebrated the beginning of the Jaxson Dart era last Sunday, relieved to secure a win and eager to see what the future holds.
But just one day later, they were hit with a sobering reminder that there are far more important things in life when Giants president, CEO, and co-owner John Mara announced in a statement that he was recently diagnosed with cancer and has already started treatment.
Despite any feelings about the direction the team has taken, the outpouring of support and good wishes for the 70-year-old Mara is a reminder of just how loyal Giants fans are.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who was with the team from 2003-2012, was among the many who chimed in publicly to wish Mara the best in his treatment and who reminded everyone of just what kind of man Mara is.
"In 2008, I tore my knee up," the retired defensive end posted on X. "Out for the season. Only one person from the organization came to the hospital to see me: John Mara. I couldn’t believe it was him, I just started crying. And he just sat there until I fell asleep. Didn’t say a word. He will beat this for sure."
Because the Big Blue boss has been under scrutiny for the franchise's performance over the last decade, John Mara, the man, does not receive much attention for his kind heart and treatment of others.
Umenyiora is doing his part to fix that, highlighting the generosity his old boss exemplified at a time when Umenyiora was at rock bottom.
In a sport where athletes can become expendable startlingly quickly, it is quite powerful to see an owner treat a player as a human being in need of encouragement, rather than as an asset.
John Mara has had a profound impact on many within the NY Giants
Umenyiora recovered, tied the single-season record for forced fumbles with 10, and helped New York win another championship in the 2011-12 campaign. He joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2013, but a huge chunk of his heart remained blue. The former All-Pro signed a one-day contract with the Giants in August of 2015, choosing to retire with the team that drafted him in 2003.
There were many reasons why Umenyiora felt a kinship with the Giants, and it is safe to say that Mara was one of them.
Good business sense and football acumen are nice qualities for an ownership group to possess, but players also appreciate compassion. No. 72's gratitude continues today.
Umenyiora is far from the only one to send nice words to Mara. Retired Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones were also among those who offered their support to Mara during this extremely challenging time.
Mara, in the statement released by the team, said he is feeling "strong and optimistic" that he will overcome this horrible disease. During his fight against cancer, he intends to maintain an active role with the Giants, which have been part of his family now for over 100 years.
Fans are certainly justified in bemoaning the direction the organization has taken in recent years. Still, in times like these, we are better able to understand the layers that can exist within a sports owner or any prominent figure.
Thoughts and prayers are with the Mara family.
