NY Giants Host Four Receivers as Part of Weekly Workout
The New York Giants hosted six players–two quarterbacks and four receivers–for a workout on Friday, per the league’s transactions wire.
The six players who came in for a workout were:
- QB Seth Henigan, Memphis
- QB Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
- WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
- WR Brandon Johnson, Central Florida
- WR Samori Toure, Nebraska
- WR Mike Woods, Oklahoma
The Giants’ focus on the receiver is in the event they fail to find ways to fill in the gaps left by the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Malik Nabers.
The Giants are likely to promote one of their receivers from the practice squad to fill one of the two roster openings as of right now, thanks to Nabers’ injury and the waiving of outside linebacker Tomon Fox.
The Quarterbacks
⏹ Henigan, 6-3 and 215 pounds, went undrafted this year out of Memphis. He was with the Jaguars this past summer and was on their practice squad until earlier this week.
⏹ Mordecai, 6-2 and 218 pounds, played his college ball at Oklahoma, SMU, and Wisconsin. He also went undrafted, landing with the 49ers last year. He was also selected in the ninth round of the 2024 UFL draft by the DC Defenders.
The Receivers
⏹ Jarrett, 6-0 and 192 pounds, played his college ball at Maryland. He also went undrafted after the 2023 draft. He spent two seasons with the Bucs and was with the Steelers earlier this year. Jarrett has 13 career receptions for 184 yards.
⏹ Johnson, 6-2 and 195 pounds, played his college ball at Tennessee and UCF. He went undrafted in 2022, signing with the Broncos and spending the 2022-23 season on their roster. In 2024, he joined the Steelers, where he played with current Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. Johnson has 26 career receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns.
⏹ Toure, 6-1 and 190 pounds, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2022 after four years at Montana and one at Nebraska. He spent the 2022-23 seasons with the Packers and the 2024 campaign with the Bears. He has appeared in 22 games (two starts) and has 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.
⏹ Woods, 6-1 and 204 pounds, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Browns in 2022 out of Oklahoma. During his three seasons with the Browns, he recorded 12 receptions for 110 yards over 15 games. He missed the 2023 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon in April of that year; he was also suspended six games by the league for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
