NY Giants Initial 53-man Roster: What's Set, What Could Change?
The New York Giants unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, a roster that, as usual, included a few unexpected moves, a few disappointments, and a few eyebrow-raising additions.
Such was the challenge, though, for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in taking what was perhaps the deepest 90-man training camp roster the pair has had in their four years with the club and trimming it down.
“I think Joe and the personnel staff do a great job of evaluating players,” Daboll said Tuesday in his only comments addressing the work done on the roster.
“It’s a fluid situation right now. We’re still having numerous conversations about various topics. A lot of players will get cut.”
Daboll declined to get into specifics about the roster or what might be coming next once waiver claims are processed, deferring comment until Wednesday afternoon when he and Schoen have a joint press briefing scheduled.
So until then, here is what we think about the initial 53-man roster, which is sure to look different by this time on Wednesday.
Quarterbacks: 3
- In: Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston
- Out: Tommy DeVito
The only “mild” surprise is that the Giants weren’t able to find a trade partner for Tommy DeVito. I had wondered if they might look to keep four quarterbacks for an extra 36 hours to light a fire under a potential trade partner’s seat, but that didn’t come to fruition as teams around the league knew that it was just a matter of when DeVito would be waived.
I do not expect him to go unclaimed. It’s just a shame that the Giants put two-plus years into developing him into a decent QB2 option and aren’t going to have anything to show for it.
Running Backs: 3
- In: Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, Cam Skattebo
- Out: Dante Miller, Jonathan Ward
- PUP: Eric Gray
I truly thought Dante Miller was going to make this team, though our very own sage, Bob Folger, in his preseason finale review of the players who took part in the preseason finale, had his doubts.
My question regarding this group is whether there might be plans to add another running back, given that Cam Skattebo was on a pitch count in the preseason finale after experiencing a setback with his hamstring.
I guess that a running back will get added to the practice squad, but given some of the overload at other position units, there could certainly be a place for a fourth running back to be added as insurance.
Tight Ends: 4
- In: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Daniel Bellinger, Thomas Fidone II
- Out: Greg Dulcicich, Jermaine Terry II (injured)
I thought Greg Dulcich would beat out Chris Manhertz for a roster spot. But once Elijah Chatman (more on him in a bit), who dabbled at fullback, was cut, that signaled to me that the Giants might stick with Manhertz.
The only thing I am keeping an eye on is if the Giants ask Daniel Bellinger to take a pay cut. Bellinger is in the final year of his rookie deal, but thanks to performance escalators, he’s carrying a $3.406 million base salary this year as part of a $3.6 million cap hit.
That’s the highest of the four tight ends on this team, and a bit too rich for a guy who right now projects as the TE2.
Wide Receivers: 6
- In: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Gunner Olszewski, Beaux Collins
- Out: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Juice Wells, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Da’Quan Felton, Dalen Cambre, Montrell Washington, Zach Pascal, Jordan Bly
This position had several surprises. First, there was the decision to keep Collins, whose preseason game showing was largely defined by the 80-yard reception, with not much else to note.
Perhaps they view him more for special teams, but I thought the Giants would stick with returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who led the team in both punt and kickoff return average yardage this summer.
I still wonder if, at some point, the Giants will move Collins off the roster and onto the practice squad, perhaps replacing him with another receiver (no, not Gabe Davis). I don’t see the Giants having six receivers active on game day, and I think that spot could be best served by filling in another area.
Either way, I’m not overly wild about the depth at this position. Nabers is likely to have his practice reps managed throughout the coming year, and Slayton and Robinson are good receivers. Beyond those three, the depth just seems a little shaky.
Offensive Linemen: 10
- In: Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, Evan Neal, Marcus Mbow, James Hudson III, Aaron Stinnie, Austin Schlottman
- Out: Jake Kubas, Bryan Hudson, Stone Forsythe, Jimmy Morrissey, Jaison Williams
- IR/DTR: Joshua Ezeudu
A couple of surprises here. First, there is the injury to Joshua Ezeudu, which has landed him on IR with a designation to return. That opened the door for Aaron Stinnie to make the roster.
The decision to keep Austin Schlottman, a reserve interior offensive lineman who last year missed the bulk of the season after suffering a broken leg in the week leading up to Kickoff weekend, likely makes him the first guy off the bench if there’s an injury to anyone on the interior.
This is also probably a sign that the Giants don’t want to have to move Greg Van Roten around if they don’t have to, especially if they don’t view Evan Neal as being ready to handle first-team reps at guard.
James Hudson will be the swing tackle–and I wouldn’t be surprised, by the way, if he starts the first game or two while Andrew Thomas continues to round out into football shape after spending most of the summer on PUP completing his rehab for his foot.
Defensive Linemen: 5
- In: Dexter Lawrence II, Roy Robertson-Harris, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Darius Alexander, D.J. Davidson
- Out: Elijah Chatman, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Riley, Cory Durden, Jeremiah Ledbetter
It was disappointing that the Giants couldn’t find a way to keep Chatman, considering all the first-team work he received with the defense and his decent snaps at fullback. However, the Giants needed the roster spot for other defensive positions, which we’ll address momentarily.
Initially, I also thought the team might move on from Rakeem Nunez-Roches. As time went on, I backed away from thinking that, as it’s evident, the coaches love Nacho’s leadership and locker room presence.
I personally would have kept a sixth defensive lineman here, especially given Darius Alexander's lagging development after missing the spring. I’m sure someone from the group cut will be back on the practice squad.
Outside Linebackers: 4
- In: Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Golston
- Out: Trace Ford, Tomon Fox
- PUP: Victor Dimukeje
Nothing to see here, to be honest. I hope that Trace Ford, who I thought had a nice preseason – he finished as the defensive leader in pressures – returns on the practice squad.
Inside Linebackers: 5
- In: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Musau, Chris Board, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- Out: Dyontae Johnson, KJ Cloyd
Board and Flannigan-Foweles both made this team for their special teams prowess. Frankly, I’m a tad surprised that Flannigan-Fowles made it, considering he didn’t play all preseason long.
That has me wondering if inside linebacker is at the top Schoen’s to-do list as far as the waiver wire goes, and if Flannigan-Fowles might be a candidate to land on IR once the waiver wire shuffle begins.
Cornerbacks (7)
- In: Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Dru Phillips, Nic Jones, Art Green, Korie Black
- Out: Tre Hawkins III (injured), Dee Williams, O’Donnell Fortune
- IR: TJ Moore
I didn’t think the Giants would keep this many cornerbacks, and I still don’t think they will have this many by the time waiver wires are done. My biggest surprise–and in retrospect, it probably shouldn’t have been– was Korie Black making the roster.
Black dealt with an injury in the summer but was able to return to play. Still, I thought perhaps, because of the time missed, he might be the first Schoen draft pick not to make the 53-man roster and instead be moved to the practice squad. I suppose that could still happen.
Safeties (3)
- In: Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland, Dane Belton
- Out: K’Vin Wallace, Makari Paige, Raheem Layne
There’s little chance the Giants roll into the regular season with just three safeties. I do think Paige will land back on the practice squad, but I must admit that I was surprised the Giants didn’t hang onto Layne until another option was found.
Special teams (3)
- In: K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
- Out: K Jude McAtamney
No surprises here, as once Gano showed he could hit the 50-yarders again, any semblance of a competition that might have existed between him and McAtamney was over.
