NY Giants Injury Update: RB Cam Skattebo Had a "Setback"
The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Saturday in a padded practice. And while the injury situation hasn’t been catastrophic, there are some notable developments to keep an eye on.
Rookie Cam Skattebo will be held out of practice Saturday, listed as day-to-day by head coach Brian Daboll. Skattebo missed a couple of practices this week but returned on Friday. However, he didn’t finish the practice, walking off the field with a member of the training staff.
Daboll hasn't said what Skattebo has, but the coach did say that the rookie running back had a setback. It’s believed that he’s dealing with some sort of soft tissue injury, but Daboll has been tight-lipped about disclosing the exact nature.
He has also declined to say if wht Skattebo is dealing with now is the same issue that the rookie suffered in the spring that kept him out of the back end of the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp.
Other injury notables
There was no update provided on tight end Thomas Fidone II, who also didn’t finish Friday’s practice. Fidone appeared to get his bell rung, so he might be in the protocol. But again, Daboll hasn’t been too forthcoming with injuries so far this year.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who has been locked in a competition with Deonte Banks for the CB2 role, will miss another day of practice with an undisclosed injury. Flott has had a history of getting nicked up and missing time since coming to the Giants, so this certainly can’t help his case for the job.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is on the PUP list, continues to ramp up day by day. Daboll indicated that there is no rush to get him back on the field before the left tackle, who is recovering from foot surgery, is ready to go.
Ideally, Thomas returns around the third week of the Giants’ preseason schedule so that he has enough time to get into football shape. It’s not believed that he is in danger of starting the 2025 season on the PUP list.
It’s also too early to speculate whether he’ll be ready for Week 1, but that is the goal - to have him ready to go by Week 1, assuming he doesn’t experience any setbacks or discomfort in his foot that could lead to something more.
Guard Greg Van Roten remains away while awaiting the birth of his child. Evan Neal has been seeing an uptick in his practice reps at right guard with Van Roten away, and that competition for the starting job is a legitimate one.
The Giants are off on Sunday and return to the field Monday as they pivot toward getting ready for their preseason opener next weekend against Buffalo.
