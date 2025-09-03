Giants Country

NY Giants Left Tackle LT Andrew Thomas Limited in Wednesday's Practice

The Giants are hopeful of having their starting left tackle available for Sunday's regular-season opener.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) begins the new week as the only player to land on the team’s injury report.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before the start of Wednesday’s fully padded practice that everyone on he roster would be out there, including Thomas, tight end Theo Johnson, receiver Malik Nabers, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and cornerback Deonte Banks, all players who missed time this summer.

The key regarding Thomas, who didn’t do a whole lot during the early part of practice that was open to the media, lies in how he feels on Thursday when the team returns to the practice field. Thomas missed all of the preseason after being activated off the PUP list just before the end of training camp.

Daboll wouldn’t go into whether Thomas would play Sunday when the Giants visit the Washington Commanders, but again, it depends on how he feels and if he’s in football shape to do so. If not, James Hudson III, who filled in for Thomas all spring and summer, is expected to get the start.

Giants Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

LT

Andrew Thomas

Foot

Limited

Commanders Injury Report

POS

PLAYER

INJURY

WED

THURS

FRI

STATUS

TE

Zach Ertz

NIR-Rest

DNP

DE

Dorance Armstrong

Knee

Limited

WR

Noah Brown

Knee

Limited

CB

Jonathan Jones

Hamstring

Limited

K

Matt Gay

Illness

Full

QB

Marcus Mariota

Achilles

Full

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

