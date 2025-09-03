NY Giants Left Tackle LT Andrew Thomas Limited in Wednesday's Practice
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) begins the new week as the only player to land on the team’s injury report.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before the start of Wednesday’s fully padded practice that everyone on he roster would be out there, including Thomas, tight end Theo Johnson, receiver Malik Nabers, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and cornerback Deonte Banks, all players who missed time this summer.
The key regarding Thomas, who didn’t do a whole lot during the early part of practice that was open to the media, lies in how he feels on Thursday when the team returns to the practice field. Thomas missed all of the preseason after being activated off the PUP list just before the end of training camp.
Daboll wouldn’t go into whether Thomas would play Sunday when the Giants visit the Washington Commanders, but again, it depends on how he feels and if he’s in football shape to do so. If not, James Hudson III, who filled in for Thomas all spring and summer, is expected to get the start.
Giants Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
LT
Andrew Thomas
Foot
Limited
Commanders Injury Report
POS
PLAYER
INJURY
WED
THURS
FRI
STATUS
TE
Zach Ertz
NIR-Rest
DNP
DE
Dorance Armstrong
Knee
Limited
WR
Noah Brown
Knee
Limited
CB
Jonathan Jones
Hamstring
Limited
K
Matt Gay
Illness
Full
QB
Marcus Mariota
Achilles
Full
